Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead: Bitcoin (BTC) Already Up 100% in This Bull Run

How big is median increase in Bitcoin (BTC) price in bullish market phases?

As Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims $62,000 level, Dan Morehead, CEO of the first-ever cryptocurrency-focused VC firm in the U.S., shares the comprehensive statistics of the last six bull runs for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC) price doubled in 87 days: Bull Run 2021

According to the latest tweet by Mr. Morehead, the Bitcoin (BTC) price witnessed a 2x increase in the first 87 days of the ongoing bullish wave.

#bitcoin at $61,000 is 2x from where we mark the start of this new bull market in July.



For perspective, the median bull cycle went up 15x over 300 days.



More thoughts on the state of the market here: https://t.co/g46sxp7Qe6 pic.twitter.com/Iy96sJvZzO October 15, 2021

Unlike many other experts, Mr. Morehead identifies two separate "bull run" phases in 2020-2021. During the previous one, between March 16, 2020, and April 14, 2021, it took 394 days for Bitcoin (BTC) to increase its price 13x and print a new all-time high.

According to his infographic, the most impressive rally ended with a 106x increase of the orange coin's price in 2015-2017.

That said, the median Bitcoin (BTC) price bull run lasted for 300 days and increased the "king coin's price" by 15x.

Will Bitcoin ETF mark the top of the BTC cycle?

At the same time, according to "The Next Price Era" letter issued by Pantera Capital on Oct. 6, 2021, the hotly-anticipated approval of Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs is listed amidst the possible "sell the news" events.

Mr. Morehead noticed that the launch of CME Bitcoin Futures and Coinbase direct listing triggered painful bear markets:

Will someone please remind the day before the bitcoin ETF officially launches? I might want to take some chips off the table.

As covered by U.Today previously, similar statements were made by CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The seasoned analyst also revealed his plans to "cash out" 50% of his Ethereum (ETH) bags.