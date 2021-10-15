woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer

News
Fri, 10/15/2021 - 14:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Jim Cramer shares a common view that Bitcoin has the opportunity to reach a short-term peak or even a real peak if Bitcoin ETFs are approved next week
Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer
Cover image via u.today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Host of CNBC's Mad Money, Jim Cramer, has talked to Andrew Sorkin from CNBC's Squawk Box show about the prospects of the Bitcoin price if or when four Bitcoin futures ETFs get the SEC's approval next week.

Cramer also stated that he may cash out half of his Ethereum stash.

SEC approval for ETF may push Bitcoin up, Cramer says

Answering Sorkin's question, Cramer stated that a lot of people believe there is a high chance that the senior cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may hit a short-term or even a real price peak if four BTC-based ETFs are approved by the SEC next week.

He corrected the host and said that the regulatory agency may approve not just one but four Bitcoin futures ETFs next week.

However, he stated that people are running ahead of a possible ETF approval.

yield
Yield app

Related
$69 Billion Australian Pension Fund Exploring Crypto

Bitcoin spikes to $59,500 as chance for ETF approval emerges

Earlier today, the flagship digital currency, Bitcoin, soared to a multi-month high of $59,500 on the Bitstamp exchange. It happened after Bloomberg released a report, saying that so far the Securities and Exchange Commission has not objected to approving multiple Bitcoin futures ETFs that were submitted to it earlier this year.

The Bloomberg article stated that the information had been confirmed by multiple sources close to the SEC and to the matter in question.

The media giant's ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, believes that the likelihood of Bitcoin ETFs getting the green light has now risen to more than 90%. Still, he is not ready to "close the case" yet.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer
10/15/2021 - 14:27
Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB’s Volumes Reach Post-Pump Values, Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/15/2021 - 14:26
SHIB’s Volumes Reach Post-Pump Values, Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Comedy-Doc About Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Raises Funds in Less Than One Day
10/15/2021 - 14:17
Comedy-Doc About Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Raises Funds in Less Than One Day
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya