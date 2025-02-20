Advertisement
    Panshibi (SHIBI) Meme Coin Pre-Sale Targets Cardano (ADA) Community Enthusiasts

    By Guest Author
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 7:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano news continues to revolve around price fluctuations while the asset demonstrates strength since mid-February. Some investors are eyeing up new opportunities as they search for more stable returns. 

    Meanwhile, Panshibi (SHIBI), a powerful meme coin project bringing together real investor utility with a philanthropic design and of course, all the makings of meme coin community culture, welcomes the participants of its new pre-sale phase.  

    Cardano (ADA) news: ADA looks strong in short-term

    Cardano (ADA) peaked at $1.13 on the 18th January, exactly a month ago today,  but it now sits at $0.75 after a 29.4% loss in the last 30 days. However, it did hit an intraday high of $0.817 earlier - a sign that bulls aren’t backing down just yet.

    The losses could have to do with Cardano’s Plomin Hard Fork update which was released in late January. This update was broadly anticipated by the community, but it did not have a tangible impact on the price, or at least not a positive one. 

    On a positive note, a look at on-chain analytics shows that Cardano’s holder base remains loyal and are largely regular investors. Only 8.48% of the holding addresses belong to whales and only 22.85% of addresses belong to cruisers. This means that Cardano (ADA) will be less prone to volatility than other assets going into the rest of 2025. 

    Panshibi (SHIBI) redefines meme coin movement

    Panshibi (SHIBI) is leading the meme coin charge in 2025 with a project that delivers more than just short-term hype. With an investor-focused staking system, high-level security protections and a mission that extends beyond the blockchain, this project has captured the attention of the crypto community. 

    Panshibi (SHIBI) has been designed to reward long-term investors. They can stake their tokens and earn competitive APYs of up to 1,200%, making it one of the most competitive staking programs in the crypto space. A generous 15% of the total token supply is allocated to staking rewards, ensuring that this is sustainable long term. 

    The meme coin sector has seen its share of security failures, but Panshibi has built an ecosystem that prioritizes investor protection. The smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult, ensuring that it is safe from vulnerabilities and built for longevity. Additionally, liquidity is locked for 10 years and team tokens are secured for two years, preventing market manipulation and sudden sell-offs. With these protections in place, Panshibi is setting a new standard for reliability in the meme coin space.

    While financial innovation is important, so are other issues in the world. Panshibi recognizes this and that’s why it is backing an important cause. The project has committed to panda conservation efforts, directing a portion of its ecosystem toward funding initiatives to protect this critically endangered species. For investors who want to see both financial growth and social impact, Panshibi presents a rare opportunity to do just this. 

    Panshibi has been designed for the long haul, planning to develop a full-scale ecosystem geared towards long-term success. The roadmap includes listings on major decentralized and centralized exchanges, NFT integrations and a growing social-fi platform to maintain engagement. By focusing on innovation and scalability, Panshibi is proving that it’s built for the future, not just for the hype cycle.

    Investors are considering SHIBI tokens in the Panshibi (SHIBI) presale, which is in full swing. In the current stage, tokens are on offer for just $0.005, creating an opportune moment to get in early.

    For any meme coin enthusiast looking to get in early on a market disruptor, Panshibi (SHIBI) is not a project to gloss over. 

    You can participate in the Panshibi presale here: 

    Telegram: https://t.me/panshibi

    Twitter: https://x.com/panshibi_

    Website: https://panshibi.com

    #Panshibi

    

