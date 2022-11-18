Over the Reality (OVER) App Exploded into Lucca Comics & Games 2022 Conference

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 15:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Over the Reality (OVER) team introduces novel GameFi and metaverse designs to attendees of large Web3 event
Over the Reality (OVER) App Exploded into Lucca Comics & Games 2022 Conference
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

New-generation Over the Reality (OVER) application has been among the key participants in the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 conference. The meeting was attended by hundreds of cryptocurrency and gaming enthusiasts.

Over the Reality (OVER) team at Lucca Comics & Games 2022: New releases and insights

According to the public announcement shared by the core team members of Over the Reality (OVER) platform, the project took part in Lucca Comics & Games 2022.

The event invited seasoned e-sport professionals and amateurs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2022. Top artists, cartoonists, illustrators, character designers, writers, investors, entrepreneurs and film producers from various regions of the world, including Italy, Japan, France, the United States and Argentina leveraged this opportunity to unveil their latest developments and to interact with each other.

Alongside exceptional networking, exhibition and team building opportunities for Web3, gaming, comics and VR/AR enthusiasts, the event this year was designed to promote Italian art and culture among participants from foreign countries.

Diego Di Tommaso, COO and сo-founder of OVER, was excited by the opportunities this conference unlocked for the promotion of his products and the visibility of his team:

The presence at the event combined perfectly with OVER's goal. We wanted to make people understand how the metaverse is a reality accessible to all, via a simple smartphone. The idea of an open metaverse, based on OVER's project, is based on the principle of making people live experiences without using expensive tools.

Daniele Luchi, ICT & Metaverse Manager of Lucca Comics & Games, was very interested in understanding how the general public will react to these innovations:

#Communityverse is a new experimental proposal of LC&G2022. We wanted to put in contact our visitors with the next generation technology as VR/AR, NFT, Blockchain, Web3, Generative Art, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate with OVER and discover new opportunities for us and our visitors. “Hope” was the theme of this edition: the future starts now!

Unique AR experience excited Lucca’s conference participants

Especially for the project, Over the Reality (OVER) created an exclusive AR/VR experience in collaboration with Lucca Crea s.r.l. During the conference, visitors were able to merge virtual and offline experiences totally free of charge.

lucca
Source: stockvault.net

The release of this experience was designed to emphasize the uniqueness of Over the Reality (OVER)’s mission, i.e., of being a platform for never-before-seen geolocalized experiences even for clients with zero previous experience in metaverses.

Everyone can become a stakeholder in Over the Reality (OVER)’s world: it offers the opportunity to purchase OVRLands, a tokenized item in Over the Reality (OVER). By the end of October 2022, over 857,000 OVRLands had been sold.

OVER is the platform’s core native asset. To prevent it from being vulnerable to inflation, Over the Reality (OVER) destroys tokens periodically. Recently, the platform accomplished 2 million OVER burn milestones.

To join the experience, visitors were invited to install the Over the Reality app on their smartphones.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Prominent Trader Sees Cardano (ADA) Collapsing to $0.16
11/18/2022 - 16:06
Prominent Trader Sees Cardano (ADA) Collapsing to $0.16
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin USDA to be Launched by Emurgo's Anzens
11/18/2022 - 16:01
Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin USDA to be Launched by Emurgo's Anzens
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image MATIC Becomes Extremely Bullish Because of These Polygon Indicators
11/18/2022 - 15:54
MATIC Becomes Extremely Bullish Because of These Polygon Indicators
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev