Over the Reality (OVER) App Exploded into Lucca Comics & Games 2022 Conference

Over the Reality (OVER) team introduces novel GameFi and metaverse designs to attendees of large Web3 event

New-generation Over the Reality (OVER) application has been among the key participants in the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 conference. The meeting was attended by hundreds of cryptocurrency and gaming enthusiasts.

Over the Reality (OVER) team at Lucca Comics & Games 2022: New releases and insights

According to the public announcement shared by the core team members of Over the Reality (OVER) platform, the project took part in Lucca Comics & Games 2022.

An epic adventure awaits all who attend @LuccaCandG!



Attendees can:

- Participate in an exclusive AR experience created by OVER: Le 10 Gemme di Lucca.

- Walk among Lucca's historical palaces & streets

- Join an AR activity for a chance to win prizes



Stay tuned 4 updates! pic.twitter.com/2F4Usyp264 — Over the Reality 🌐 (@OVRtheReality) October 28, 2022

The event invited seasoned e-sport professionals and amateurs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2022. Top artists, cartoonists, illustrators, character designers, writers, investors, entrepreneurs and film producers from various regions of the world, including Italy, Japan, France, the United States and Argentina leveraged this opportunity to unveil their latest developments and to interact with each other.

Alongside exceptional networking, exhibition and team building opportunities for Web3, gaming, comics and VR/AR enthusiasts, the event this year was designed to promote Italian art and culture among participants from foreign countries.

Diego Di Tommaso, COO and сo-founder of OVER, was excited by the opportunities this conference unlocked for the promotion of his products and the visibility of his team:

The presence at the event combined perfectly with OVER's goal. We wanted to make people understand how the metaverse is a reality accessible to all, via a simple smartphone. The idea of an open metaverse, based on OVER's project, is based on the principle of making people live experiences without using expensive tools.

Daniele Luchi, ICT & Metaverse Manager of Lucca Comics & Games, was very interested in understanding how the general public will react to these innovations:

#Communityverse is a new experimental proposal of LC&G2022. We wanted to put in contact our visitors with the next generation technology as VR/AR, NFT, Blockchain, Web3, Generative Art, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate with OVER and discover new opportunities for us and our visitors. “Hope” was the theme of this edition: the future starts now!

Unique AR experience excited Lucca’s conference participants

Especially for the project, Over the Reality (OVER) created an exclusive AR/VR experience in collaboration with Lucca Crea s.r.l. During the conference, visitors were able to merge virtual and offline experiences totally free of charge.

The release of this experience was designed to emphasize the uniqueness of Over the Reality (OVER)’s mission, i.e., of being a platform for never-before-seen geolocalized experiences even for clients with zero previous experience in metaverses.

Everyone can become a stakeholder in Over the Reality (OVER)’s world: it offers the opportunity to purchase OVRLands, a tokenized item in Over the Reality (OVER). By the end of October 2022, over 857,000 OVRLands had been sold.

OVER is the platform’s core native asset. To prevent it from being vulnerable to inflation, Over the Reality (OVER) destroys tokens periodically. Recently, the platform accomplished 2 million OVER burn milestones.

To join the experience, visitors were invited to install the Over the Reality app on their smartphones.