Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ordinals Meme Coin Satoshi (SATS) Debuts on Bitget

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bitget, large cryptocurrency exchange, shares details of hotly anticipated addition to its range of supported cryptocurrencies
Fri, 11/10/2023 - 07:55
Ordinals Meme Coin Satoshi (SATS) Debuts on Bitget
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New-gen cryptocurrency Bitget becomes another major trading platform to start offering SATS in pairs with stablecoins. 

Satoshi (SATS) token now available on Bitget

Satoshi (SATS), a novel Bitcoin-based token (BRC-20 standard), is now  available for trading on Bitget exchange. The asset is listed against the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, starting from Nov. 9 in the Innovation Zone, which means it will be subject to higher requirements and constant monitoring.

Bitget users can purchase SATS using a bank card, bank transfers and other multicurrency payment methods.

Advertisement

Initially promoted as one of the first meme coins on Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, SATS now enables the creation and transfer of BRC-20 standard tokens on the Bitcoin network tied to the number of Bitcoin units, called satoshis.

In a short time, this new group of coins has gathered a large community of fans. Also, it allows users to issue fungible tokens by inscribing specific files to satoshis.

In an official statement, Bitget highlighted that listing SATS in Bitget's Innovation Zone streamlines the initial launch phases of the token, including upcoming high-potential crypto projects. The Innovation Zone is designed for the trading of new token offerings, primarily for initial listings of trending tokens. A 60-day valuation period is given for all newly listed pairs in the zone, per the exchange's rules.

Euphoria around Ordinals ramps up again

Gracy Chen, Bitget's managing director, stresses the importance of Bitget listing Bitcoin-based assets, including BRC-20 tokens:

The popularity of new BRC20 tokens can be attributed to their format, which is more accessible for those looking to invest small amounts. It's always easier to relate to smaller numbers, and most investors believe there's more potential in them.

As covered by U.Today previously, in October 2023, Bitget listed SPURS, a fan cryptocurrency of Tottenham Hotspur.

Related
Bitget Becomes One of the First Exchanges to List Tottenham Hotspur Fan Token (SPURS)

The exchange was one of the first trading platforms for the cryptocurrency of the legendary U.K. soccer club.

#Bitget
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Vitalik Buterin Sends Ethereum on Coinbase as ETH Hits $2,000
2023/11/10 09:03
Vitalik Buterin Sends Ethereum on Coinbase as ETH Hits $2,000
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Erase One Zero If This Happens
2023/11/10 09:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Erase One Zero If This Happens
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Micro Wallets Hit 100K: Santiment
2023/11/10 09:03
Ethereum Micro Wallets Hit 100K: Santiment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD