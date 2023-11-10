Ordinals Meme Coin Satoshi (SATS) Debuts on Bitget

Bitget, large cryptocurrency exchange, shares details of hotly anticipated addition to its range of supported cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New-gen cryptocurrency Bitget becomes another major trading platform to start offering SATS in pairs with stablecoins.

Satoshi (SATS) token now available on Bitget

Satoshi (SATS), a novel Bitcoin-based token (BRC-20 standard), is now available for trading on Bitget exchange . The asset is listed against the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, starting from Nov. 9 in the Innovation Zone, which means it will be subject to higher requirements and constant monitoring.

🆕 Spot New Listing #SATSxBitget



🔥 The hype for $SATS is ramping up on #Bitget! Deposit and trade now!



Up to $6,000 worth of $SATS for you to grab!



Listing info: https://t.co/9Mp0VcOLLT

Campaign info: https://t.co/0KLzGHQoBH — Bitget (@bitgetglobal) November 9, 2023

Bitget users can purchase SATS using a bank card, bank transfers and other multicurrency payment methods.

Advertisement

Initially promoted as one of the first meme coins on Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, SATS now enables the creation and transfer of BRC-20 standard tokens on the Bitcoin network tied to the number of Bitcoin units, called satoshis.

In a short time, this new group of coins has gathered a large community of fans. Also, it allows users to issue fungible tokens by inscribing specific files to satoshis.

In an official statement, Bitget highlighted that listing SATS in Bitget's Innovation Zone streamlines the initial launch phases of the token, including upcoming high-potential crypto projects. The Innovation Zone is designed for the trading of new token offerings, primarily for initial listings of trending tokens. A 60-day valuation period is given for all newly listed pairs in the zone, per the exchange's rules.

Euphoria around Ordinals ramps up again

Gracy Chen, Bitget's managing director, stresses the importance of Bitget listing Bitcoin-based assets, including BRC-20 tokens:

The popularity of new BRC20 tokens can be attributed to their format, which is more accessible for those looking to invest small amounts. It's always easier to relate to smaller numbers, and most investors believe there's more potential in them.

As covered by U.Today previously, in October 2023, Bitget listed SPURS, a fan cryptocurrency of Tottenham Hotspur.

The exchange was one of the first trading platforms for the cryptocurrency of the legendary U.K. soccer club.