OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Defends Cryptocurrencies, Says US Threatens Freedom of Crypto

The cryptocurrency landscape, particularly Bitcoin, has faced significant challenges this year, primarily due to increased scrutiny from the U.S. government. Despite Bitcoin's impressive rally in the first half of 2023, the momentum has been somewhat curtailed. A recent revelation from a BlackRock insider suggests that the crypto market could be on the brink of a massive $17.7 trillion shift.

Sam Altman, the visionary behind OpenAI and a leading figure in the artificial intelligence sector, has voiced his concerns about the U.S. government's aggressive stance toward cryptocurrencies. He believes that the government's actions are indicative of a larger intent to exert dominance over the crypto sector.

During a recent discussion on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, Altman expressed his dismay at the U.S. government's approach. He remarked, "The recent actions of the U.S. government, especially their aggressive stance on crypto, deeply sadden me. It feels like there's an underlying intent to dominate and control the crypto space."

Altman also touched upon the potential dangers of an overreaching surveillance state, especially when it comes to financial transactions. He is particularly skeptical of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), viewing them as tools that could amplify state control over individual financial freedoms.

The idea of a digital dollar CBDC has been a topic of discussion among U.S. regulators. However, Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, believes that the realization of such a technology is still a distant future.

Despite facing criticism from the crypto community for his association with the Worldcoin project, which aims to build a user database through eye scans in exchange for its cryptocurrency, Altman remains optimistic about Bitcoin. He believes that a concept of a global currency, free from governmental control, is a crucial technological advancement.