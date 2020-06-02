Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures on OKEx Exceeds $1 Bln

Tweet-based article

As per Skew, the overall volume of open interest regarding Bitcoin futures on OKEx has skyrocketed above $1 bln as Bitcoin rushed back above $10,000

According to data shared by Skew, the total volume of open interest (OI) for Bitcoin futures on the OKEx trading venue has soared to over the $1 billion level.

BTC futures open interest on OKEs skyrockets

Skew has shared a chart that shows that as of June 2, OKEx is the leader among crypto exchanges regarding open interest for Bitcoin futures.

The rise in open interest volume manifests the fact that institutional investors are accumulating more Bitcoin derivatives.

Currently, the OI value here is $1.07 bln. In second comes BitMEX with $0.94 bln. Binance is in fourth place, according to the chart, with open interest volume being $0.36 bln.

In late May, U.Today reported that the Deribit exchange boasted an all-time high in OI on Bitcoin options totalling 100,000 BTC (over $1 bln). On the chart above, Deribit sits in spot 6.

At that time, a surge in open interest for BTC futures on the CME was reported as well.

ETH options trading volume surge on Deribit

As per another chart shared by Skew, on June 1, the volume of ETH options trading on Deribit totalled $30 mln in notional value.

As Bitcoin is back above $10,000 as of June 1, the second biggest coin Ethereum has followed this rise and at the time of writing is trading at the $248.22 mark, according to CoinMarketCap.

