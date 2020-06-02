Tweet-based article

Open Interest for Bitcoin Futures on OKEx Exceeds $1 Bln

News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:11
Yuri Molchan
As per Skew, the overall volume of open interest regarding Bitcoin futures on OKEx has skyrocketed above $1 bln as Bitcoin rushed back above $10,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to data shared by Skew, the total volume of open interest (OI) for Bitcoin futures on the OKEx trading venue has soared to over the $1 billion level.

BTC futures open interest on OKEs skyrockets

Skew has shared a chart that shows that as of June 2, OKEx is the leader among crypto exchanges regarding open interest for Bitcoin futures.

The rise in open interest volume manifests the fact that institutional investors are accumulating more Bitcoin derivatives.

Currently, the OI value here is $1.07 bln. In second comes BitMEX with $0.94 bln. Binance is in fourth place, according to the chart, with open interest volume being $0.36 bln.

Image via Twitter, @skewdotcom

In late May, U.Today reported that the Deribit exchange boasted an all-time high in OI on Bitcoin options totalling 100,000 BTC (over $1 bln). On the chart above, Deribit sits in spot 6.

At that time, a surge in open interest for BTC futures on the CME was reported as well.

ETH options trading volume surge on Deribit

As per another chart shared by Skew, on June 1, the volume of ETH options trading on Deribit totalled $30 mln in notional value.

As Bitcoin is back above $10,000 as of June 1, the second biggest coin Ethereum has followed this rise and at the time of writing is trading at the $248.22 mark, according to CoinMarketCap.

Image via Twitter, @skewdotcom

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

