One of Vietnam's Largest Banks Joins RippleNet

News
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 19:33
Alex Dovbnya
Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank is now part of the RippleNet network
One of Vietnam's Largest Banks Joins RippleNet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), one of the largest Vietnamese banks with $4.6 bln worth of assets under management, has joined the RippleNet network as a “strategic partner,” according to a LinkedIn post made by its head of fintech and project management Phong Nguyen.

A 10-month journey  

Nguyen says that Ripple’s technology will help to cut down the cost of cross-border payments and remittances while simultaneously increasing their speed and transparency.      

OCB had to mobile its resources and "aggressively" explore new business use cases for 10 months before becoming becoming part of RippleNet. 

He expressed his gratitude to Ripple’s Singapore-based sales directors Benoit Gaudiliere and Fiona Murray and other team members for committing to their partnership:

“Hopefully, together we can deliver more impressive service to Vietnamese consumer with cutting-edge financial technology.”

Related JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers
Related
JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers

OCB – which is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City – boasts a network of more than 130 branches that located all over Vietnam.  

It mainly offers lending services to retail clients as well as small- and medium-sized businesses.

In January, Japan’s Aozora Bank announced the acquisition of a 15 percent stake in OCB that was completed in April.

Ripple's expansion into Vietnam 

Last year, Tien Phong Bank (TPBank) became the first Vietnamese bank to sign on to RippleNet.

As reported by U.Today, it launched a service for transferring remittances from Japan to Vietnam together with SBI Ripple Asia back in November 2019.  

Over 330,000 of Vietnamese residents reside in Japan, and their number continues to grow.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Bitfinex Announces Polkadot (DOT) Staking Rewards Next to ADA, EOS and ATOM Bitfinex Announces Polkadot (DOT) Staking Rewards Next to ADA, EOS and ATOM
News
5 hours ago

Bitfinex Announces Polkadot (DOT) Staking Rewards Next to ADA, EOS and ATOM
Yuri Molchan
Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions
News
1 day ago

Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions
Yuri Molchan
Cumulative USDT Transaction Volume Surpasses $600,000,000,000: Glassnode Data Cumulative USDT Transaction Volume Surpasses $600,000,000,000: Glassnode Data
News
1 day ago

Cumulative USDT Transaction Volume Surpasses $600,000,000,000: Glassnode Data
Yuri Molchan