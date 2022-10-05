One Day Left Before Baby Doge Swap Launch, Team Excited

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 16:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Baby Doge team says there is only one day before long-awaited Swap launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

BabyDoge Twitter account has announced that merely one day stands between now and the much-anticipated release of the Baby Doge Swap.

The date of the protocol launch on the mainnet was announced on Sept. 21. Baby Doge Swap is a decentralized exchange that will enable holders to perform token swaps, yielding and staking.

One of the tokens most favored by the meme community, BabyDoge, was launched on June 1 last year.

As reported by U.Today, yesterday, the meme token managed to surge by roughly 10% overall, breaking from the long-term resistance range and demonstrated some signs of a possible future price acceleration.

However, over the past 24 hours, the price has shown a drop by approximately 8%, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.

BabyDogeCMC_000er90e9tuirjw4356
Image via CoinMarketCap
#BabyDoge
article image
