One Day Left Before Baby Doge Swap Launch, Team Excited

BabyDoge Twitter account has announced that merely one day stands between now and the much-anticipated release of the Baby Doge Swap.
We are so excited for tomorrow ! #BabyDogeSwap pic.twitter.com/4cQM4XUKGT— #BabyDogeSwap OCT 5th (@BabyDogeCoin) October 5, 2022
The date of the protocol launch on the mainnet was announced on Sept. 21. Baby Doge Swap is a decentralized exchange that will enable holders to perform token swaps, yielding and staking.
One of the tokens most favored by the meme community, BabyDoge, was launched on June 1 last year.
As reported by U.Today, yesterday, the meme token managed to surge by roughly 10% overall, breaking from the long-term resistance range and demonstrated some signs of a possible future price acceleration.
However, over the past 24 hours, the price has shown a drop by approximately 8%, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.