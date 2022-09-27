BabyDoge Burns Diminish Those of SHIB by Record 46x as BabyDoge Sticks to Plan

Yuri Molchan
Amount of BabyDoge burned in past 24 hours surpasses that of Shiba Inu almost 50x
BabyDoge Burns Diminish Those of SHIB by Record 46x as BabyDoge Sticks to Plan
According to @babydogeburn_ Twitter user, over the past 24 hours, over 13.3 trillion BabyDoge have been burned. This amount of meme coins is evaluated at roughly $15,623.

Here's how much BabyDoge has been burning

To compare, Shibburn reported that over the same time period, the SHIB army has burned 29,721,304 meme tokens worth $338 at the time of this writing. This is 29x less than what the BabyDoge team sent to dead wallets.

As reported by U.Today in June, as a result of a vote from the BabyDoge community, the team that runs the meme coin burned 6 quadrillion BabyDoge within merely two days after it was decided to burn a total of 50 quadrillion of these meme coins.

This massive token burn was voted for and conducted on July 1. The coins were burned on the Ethereum network, while the BabyDoge main platform is BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain).

Since then, the BabyDoge team has been continuing to regularly destroy massive amounts of their canine tokens.

By now, 198,810,218,548,028,992 Baby Doge Coins have been burned from the total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000, which comprises 47.336%.

Shib army burns 130 million SHIB

As reported earlier, on Sept. 26, the burn rate of Shiba Inu soared by more than 1,000%. During that period of 24 hours, the SHIB army managed to burn approximately 130 million SHIB worth $1,430.

Today, however, the burn rate dropped 77.23% as only 29,433,603 meme coins was shifted to dead addresses.

Still, despite big efforts to burn tokens by both communities, these removals of BabyDoge and SHIB from the circulating supply have had zero impact on the coins' prices.

