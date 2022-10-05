1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 09:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB and Dogecoin whales have become active as both meme coins are rising in price
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Whale Alert tracking service has reported that in the last 10 hours, whales have shoveled massive amounts of leading meme coins by market cap Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Here's why these might be transactions to sell.

1 trillion SHIB, half billion DOGE on move

A major data platform that traces large crypto transactions has spotted two astounding amounts of meme crypto transferred over the past 10 hours.

Thus, anon whales have shifted 1,060,594,914,048 SHIB and 449,999,998 Dogecoin from anonymous wallets.

The whopping trillion Shib tokens were sent to the Coinbase exchange, most likely to be sold.

The chunk of DOGE was moved between anonymous wallets.

DOGE and SHIB prices rise

Over the past 24 hours, the leading canine token, DOGE, has surged by more than 9%, remaining in the top 10 list of digital assets, according to the CoinMarketCap scale.

Santiment analytics agency believes that there are two reasons for this rise — whale transactions and funding rate going up substantially. These two are the "great predictors" of the direction in which the price is going.

Besides, a strong catalyst of both DOGE and SHIB price rises (Shiba Inu went up nearly 5%) has been the decision of Elon Musk to resume his purchase deal with Twitter.

Related
3 Ways to Burn SHIB Named by This Prominent Burner: Report

Musk again wants to buy Twitter, DOGE and SHIB spike

Earlier this year, when Musk made the offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash for the first time, he shared that he is considering implementing DOGE payments on Twitter if he succeeds in buying it.

A while after the Twitter Board agreed to sell to Musk, the centibillionaire suddenly reversed and withdrew from the deal. The reason for that, according to Musk, was that Twitter did not provide accurate data on the amount of bots among Twitter users, which Tesla chief believed to be the majority.

Twitter sued Elon in response to that pivot; however, now, Musk has decided to go back to closing the deal with the social media giant.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image New Metrics Reveal Potential for Bitcoin Liquidation Cascade
10/05/2022 - 09:13
New Metrics Reveal Potential for Bitcoin Liquidation Cascade
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Ark Invest Analyst Says Crypto Market Is Completing Its Capitulation
10/05/2022 - 08:43
Ark Invest Analyst Says Crypto Market Is Completing Its Capitulation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk Returns to Twitter Purchase Deal, What's Next?
10/05/2022 - 08:28
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk Returns to Twitter Purchase Deal, What's Next?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev