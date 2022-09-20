BabyDoge Team to Name Mainnet Launch on September 21

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent tweet from Baby Doge Coin, the team intends to announce the date when they plan to roll out the BabyDoge Swap mainnet tomorrow, Sept. 21.

We will be announcing the official launch date of #BabyDogeSwap main net tomorrow at 10:15am EST ! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/tTqFDA8zhY — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) September 20, 2022

Baby Doge Swap protocol about to launch on mainnet

Earlier this year, in mid-August, the team launched the Swap testnet on BNB Chain, as covered by U.Today. The new swap protocol is expected to allow users to conduct token swaps, yielding and staking. The launch of this decentralized exchange was announced in mid-April.

One of the most popular meme coins, BabyDoge was launched on June 1, 2021, shortly after Bitcoin and Dogecoin soared to their all-time highs of $63,503 on April 13 for BTC and $0.7376 for DOGE on May 8. Along with Shiba Inu, BabyDoge is a copycat of Dogecoin.

On July 1, Elon Musk, the biggest and most influential supporter of Dogecoin, mentioned Baby Doge in his tweet. The BabyDoge account responded, "We love you, Elon" to that.

BabyDoge emerges as most used smart contract

Today, WhaleStats BSC on-chain crypto tracker shared that BabyDoge meme coin had emerged on the list of most used smart contracts, now holding spot number five. Over the period of the past 24 hours, the usage of this smart contract dropped by 21.78%. Currently, this metric stands at 1.16%.

The holder number of this meme digital currency at the moment amounts to 1,617,267. The coin is currently changing hands at $0.000000001086, as per CoinMarketCap.