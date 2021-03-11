ENG
RU

Nvidia Better Off Mining Ethereum Itself: RBC

News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 07:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mining Ethereum could be extremely profitable for Nvidia, according to RBC Capital Markets
Nvidia Better Off Mining Ethereum Itself: RBC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent note shared by RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves, Nvidia could make more money from mining Ethereum itself than selling its new chips that are specifically designed for minting the token.     

The Santa Clara-based tech company could potentially bank up to $200 million by churning out the largest altcoin internally. 

Ethereum

Related
AMD Could Launch GPU for Mining Ethereum

As reported by U.Today, Nvidia recently revealed its cryptocurrency mining processor (CPM) to capitalize on the growing demand for Ethernet mining.

At the same time, it limited the hashrate of GeForce RTX 3060, its upcoming graphics card. 

#Ethereum News #Nvidia News #Cryptocurrency Mining
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Current -12% Grayscale GBTC Discount Means Confidence in Bitcoin Is Fading: Peter Schiff
News
03/05/2021 - 09:03

Current -12% Grayscale GBTC Discount Means Confidence in Bitcoin Is Fading: Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan
article image John McAfee: “SEC Allegations Against Me Are Overblown”, He Explains Why
News
03/06/2021 - 11:19

John McAfee: “SEC Allegations Against Me Are Overblown”, He Explains Why
Yuri Molchan
article image PayPal Confirms Curv Acquisition
News
03/08/2021 - 14:30

PayPal Confirms Curv Acquisition
Alex Dovbnya