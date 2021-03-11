Nvidia Better Off Mining Ethereum Itself: RBC

According to a recent note shared by RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves, Nvidia could make more money from mining Ethereum itself than selling its new chips that are specifically designed for minting the token.
The Santa Clara-based tech company could potentially bank up to $200 million by churning out the largest altcoin internally.
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.