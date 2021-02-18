Nvidia Launches Product for Ethereum Mining to End War Between Miners and Gamers

News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 15:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nvidia aims to end a long-lasting war between miners and gamers with the launch of its new product dedicated to Ethereum mining
Nvidia Launches Product for Ethereum Mining to End War Between Miners and Gamers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Graphics chip maker Nvidia has announced the launch of NVIDIA CMP, a cryptocurrency mining processor that is specifically designed for Ethereum, in its Feb. 18 blog post.

The innovative product does not support graphics, which allows miners to achieve better performance. By removing display outputs, for instance, it is possible to improve airflow conditions.

NVIDIA CMP also consumes less electricity because of its lower voltage and frequency.

Related
NVIDIA Reveals New GPU Products to Cement Its Lead in AI, Machine Learning

Gamers and miners can bury the hatchet

At the same time, Nvidia also halved the hashrate of its soon-to-be-launched GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs to make them less appealing for miners and more accessible for gamers:

With the launch of GeForce RTX 3060 on Feb. 25, we're taking an important step to help ensure GeForce GPUs end up in the hands of gamers.

Its flagship GPUs have become increasingly popular with miners due to the mushrooming profitability of Ethereum mining.

During the previous bull run, gamers became increasingly frustrated by the boom in Bitcoin mining in 2017 that sent GPU prices through the roof due to supply shortages.

The boom was followed by a bust, and Nvidia ended up shifting its focus away from the crypto sector. Last May, it got sued for allegedly passing off its mining-related sales as gaming revenue.

#Nvidia News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Mining
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Will Never Replace Gold, Says Agnico Eagle CEO
News
02/12/2021 - 17:52

Bitcoin Will Never Replace Gold, Says Agnico Eagle CEO
Alex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Prepared to Pay USD to DOGE Whales If They Dump Their Coins
News
02/15/2021 - 10:31

Elon Musk Prepared to Pay USD to DOGE Whales If They Dump Their Coins
Yuri Molchan
article image Tezos (XTZ) Activates Edo Upgrade, Teases Florence "In Coming Weeks"
News
02/16/2021 - 14:00

Tezos (XTZ) Activates Edo Upgrade, Teases Florence "In Coming Weeks"
Vladislav Sopov