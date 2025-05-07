Advertisement
Advertisement

    7,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Explosion Incoming?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 10:41
    Shiba Inu might experience massive volatility explosion in next few days as price is getting more bullish
    Advertisement
    7,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Explosion Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's transaction volume just surged to a weekly high of 7.37 trillion SHIB in a 24-hour period. Similar surges in network activity have historically predicted times of high price volatility, and recent on-chain data indicates that we might be about to witness another significant shift.

    Advertisement

    Based on price action, SHIB is currently holding at $0.00001270, which is a critical support level. For a number of weeks, this horizontal zone has served as a floor, and the asset has already bounced off it a few times. Interestingly this level provides dual-layered support by being in line with the 50 EMA. However, the strain is increasing. Volatility is practically a given with the explosion of network activity and the surge in transaction volumes. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 100 EMA is currently located at the $0.00001400 resistance, and we could see a breakout above if this momentum carries over into price action. SHIB has not touched the 200 EMA in months, and it is currently hovering around $0.00001620. A clean breach of that level opens the path to that level. However, there is no assurance that the explosion will go upward.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details
    Binance Founder CZ Offers Major BNB Gas Fee Slash to Crush Solana and Ethereum
    Metaplanet Adds $53 Million in Bitcoin After Strategy's Recent Mega BTC Purchase

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 09:29
    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    The technicals and fundamentals point to a bullish eruption, but if the support at $0.00001270 is not maintained, SHIB may plunge toward the lower boundary at $0.00001100, erasing recent accumulation gains and invalidating the bullish setup. Traders should brace themselves for high-velocity swings in either direction, as volatility is raging and 7.37 trillion SHIB were moved in a single day.

    SHIB may eventually break out of its range of stagnation and attempt to regain annual highs if buying pressure follows this spike in volume. The possibility of a steep drop is also present if the move becomes a distribution trap.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 7, 2025 - 10:00
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 7, 2025 - 9:55
    Shibarium Stages 115% Comeback in Daily Transactions as Adoption Soars
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Trading Crypto - A Beginner’s Guide To Navigating The Digital Market
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Trading Crypto - A Beginner’s Guide To Navigating The Digital Market
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    7,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Explosion Incoming?
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    Shibarium Stages 115% Comeback in Daily Transactions as Adoption Soars
    Show all