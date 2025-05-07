Metaplanet Adds $53 Million in Bitcoin After Strategy’s Recent Mega BTC Purchase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Japan-based company Metaplanet has announced yet another purchase of the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, following the business strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor’s company focused on BTC.

Metaplanet buys additional 555 Bitcoins

This accumulation took place after the recent announcements made by Strategy highlighting its $1.4 billion and $180 million Bitcoin buys. The first one was announced last week, the second one – this Monday.

Analytics account on the X platform Lookonchain has reported the purchase, adding that after buying 555 Bitcoin for roughly $53.7 million at an average price of $90,431, it now holds a total of 5,555 BTC worth $537,214,273.

Data from Arkham Intelligence provided by Lookonchain shows that the purchase was made about three hours ago from two platforms – bitFlyer and QCP Capital. From these platforms 198 BTC, 197.5 BTC, and 159.4 BTC were transferred to Metaplanet’s cold wallet.

After announcing the 555-BTC purchase, Metaplanet spread the word on its X account that it had begun raising funds to buy more BTC – the company issued 25 million USD in 0% ordinary bonds. Here it is also following in the footsteps of Michael Saylor’s Strategy. The latter now plans to raise $84 billion to acquire digital gold.

*Metaplanet Issues 25 Million USD in 0% Ordinary Bonds to Purchase Additional $BTC* pic.twitter.com/ruPsX85Ot1 — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) May 7, 2025

BlackRock surpasses Strategy by Bitcoin holdings

According to the data source mentioned above, the world’s largest fund management company, BlackRock, has accumulated 41,452 Bitcoins through its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT. This amount of cryptocurrency is equal to $3.92 billion in fiat.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s total holdings now total 614,639 BTC, valued at $58.07 billion. Here, BlackRock surpasses the aforesaid Strategy with its 555,450 BTC (the equivalent of $38 billion).

On May 6, IBIT witnessed impressive inflows of 5,613 Bitcoins worth $529.5 million. This increased the ETF’s Bitcoin holdings to 620,252 BTC which equate to $58.51 billion.

VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF saw zero inflows, while the rest of the ten ETFs faced outflows. Fidelity and Bitwise saw the largest ones, losing 611 BTC and 239 BTC in a single day. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $96,930 after demonstrating a massive 2.9% price jump on Tuesday, going up from $94,690 to $97,430.