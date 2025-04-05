Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Make or Break' Mode as BlackRock Buys Dip

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 12:29
    BlackRock betting on BTC vs USD
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Make or Break' Mode as BlackRock Buys Dip
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock continues to double down on its Bitcoin strategy, actively buying the dip despite broader market turbulence.

    Advertisement

    According to data from Arkham, BlackRock’s spot ETF, IBIT, added another $25 million worth of Bitcoin to its holdings.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    This comes as Bitcoin trades around $83,300, gaining about 1% on Friday even as the Nasdaq 100 experienced a second day of sharp declines following newly announced trade tariffs.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: This Crash Wipes Out Millions of Fake Assets, Buy Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to Lose Triple Digits? XRP Ready for Massive Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in Uptrend — For Now

    The Nasdaq has now fallen over 16% year-to-date, while Bitcoin has dipped nearly 12% in the same period — but has still significantly outperformed the tech-heavy index over time.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Shockingly Outperforms Nasdaq 100
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 18:46
    Bitcoin Shockingly Outperforms Nasdaq 100
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The ongoing accumulation by BlackRock underscores its long-term conviction in Bitcoin. This stance was echoed earlier in the year by CEO Larry Fink in his annual shareholder letter, where he raised concerns about the U.S. dollar’s global dominance.

    Citing the ballooning national debt and rising geopolitical risks, Fink warned that Bitcoin could eventually become a more attractive store of value than the U.S. dollar. He also cautioned that decentralized finance might erode the U.S.’s economic edge.

    Is Bitcoin risk-off asset?

    Despite Bitcoin's recent outperformance of traditional equities, the question of whether it functions as a risk-off asset remains contested. Historically, Bitcoin has traded in line with other risk assets, showing strong correlation with stocks.

    Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas weighed in, suggesting Bitcoin should not be sold as a hedge to anything but inflation and monetary debasement. “It is 100% hot sauce,” Balchunas noted, adding that while it's not a safe haven, IBIT is still up 78% since its launch just over a year ago.

    As institutions like BlackRock continue to back Bitcoin, investor perception of the asset may evolve — not necessarily as digital gold, but as a powerful, if volatile, tool in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic landscape.

    #Bitcoin #BlackRock

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 11:37
    1.67 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Has XRP Price Bottomed Out?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 11:22
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Make or Break' Mode as BlackRock Buys Dip
    1.67 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Has XRP Price Bottomed Out?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD