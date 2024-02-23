Advertisement
Shiba Inu Developer Excites SHIB Community With Tweet, What It Pertains To

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB developer sparks speculation with tweet that hints at something big incoming
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 14:52
Shiba Inu Developer Excites SHIB Community With Tweet, What It Pertains To
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal has stirred up excitement among the SHIB community with a tweet that hints at something big coming soon. The tweet, which was posted on Feb. 23, reads, "Fun begins now."

The Shiba Inu developer posted this in reaction to the tweet from the Official Sheboshis X account on the new Sheboshis NFT collection being sold out. The Sheboshis X account thanked everyone for their support, further stating that liquidity was being added to UniSwap.

On Feb. 20, Shiba Inu announced the debut of SHEboshis, ushering in a new era of non-fungible tokens.

SHEboshis, which uses the DN404/ERC-404 Standard, combines the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to bring liquidity and fractional ownership to the NFT sector.

The SHEboshis NFT claim was divided into three phases, the first of which was a 48-hour free claim for Shiboshi holders. Phase 2 allowed LEASH holders to purchase remaining SHEboshis and lasted 24 hours. The final phase was the public mint, which ran until it was sold out.

Scam warnings as SHEboshis sell out

As Sheboshis have sold out, multiple warnings have been issued as scammers' actions escalate.

Davinci, a Shiba Inu social media admin, sends a warning along these lines, highlighting the fact that Sheboshis have sold out, and there is no way to claim or receive an airdrop. He warns the Shiba Inu community not to fall for scams, as people are already falling for them.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, reinforces the same caution, noting that numerous scams were going on and urging Shiba Inu holders not to click on suspicious links. Lucie further stated that Sheboshis were minted out, hence there is no airdrop. Sheboshis are now only available for purchase through OpenSea or Blur.

In a separate tweet, Lucie shared excitement about growth for the SHIB ecosystem while cautioning the Shiba Inu community to be wary of scammers. They should also take precautions and do their research before investing or connecting their wallets.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

