Shiba Inu Skyrockets 454% in Epic SHIB Whale Comeback

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Daily active addresses also increased, indicating jump in activity on Shiba Inu blockchain
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 11:33
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen a surge in whale activity. According to data from IntoTheBlock, large transactions involving SHIB have surged by 454.16% since the past day, reaching a staggering $112.96 million. The last 24 hours saw 34 large transactions, each worth more than $100,000.

Large transaction volume surged from 2.18 trillion SHIB on Feb. 21 to 11.77 trillion SHIB on Feb. 22, the highest seen in the last seven days. Daily active addresses also increased by 25.33% to 3710, indicating a rise in activity on the Shiba Inu blockchain.

Large transaction volumes give a sense of the overall amount transacted by whales on a particular day, and a surge may indicate considerable activity, either buying or selling.

Shiba Inu bulls failed to push SHIB back above $0.00001, with the price rejected at highs of $0.00000996 on Feb. 20. Prices have steadily fallen since then, and the declines continue as of press time.

At the time of writing, SHIB had fallen 2.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000094, mirroring the general price declines in the crypto market. If today closes in loss, SHIB would mark three out of four days in red since Feb. 20.

Shiba Inu holders sustain long-term view

A key on-chain indicator might suggest that Shiba Inu holders might have a long-term perspective. The Holding Time of Transacted Coins indicator, which measures the average length of time coins are held before being transacted or traded, has increased by 652.17% in the last seven days.

The holding time indicator for transacted coins might provide valuable insights regarding investor confidence and market sentiment.

If coins are held for longer lengths of time before being traded, it may signal that investors have confidence in the market's long-term prospects and are ready to hold onto their coins for extended periods.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the average time held for coins transacted on Feb. 22 was one year.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

