No New Ripple USD (RLUSD) in 10 Days, What's Happening?

Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin minting has halted for the past 10 days. According to data from Ripple Stablecoin Tracker on X, the blockchain payments firm last minted 625,000 RLUSD at the Treasury on Feb. 10, 2025.

Why no new RLUSD since Feb. 10

Notably, RLUSD is a stablecoin designed for payments, especially cross-border transactions. Hence, the minting process might occur when there is an increase in demand or to prepare for an anticipated request surge.

Analysts argue that the current pause in minting from the Treasury might be a strategic way to stabilize supply and avoid flooding the market. If supply exceeds demand, it could impact the value of RLUSD.

It could also signal a strategic decision to monitor market conditions before minting a new batch of RLUSD. It is worth noting that new minting happens after technical and operational adjustments. This ensures that the reserve asset backing RLUSD is sufficient to guarantee stability.

Given that RLUSD and XRP are within Ripple’s ecosystem, this development could impact the token. RLUSD is a relatively new stablecoin compared to others like USDT and USDC, which dominate the market.

Hence, if the pause in printing results from a failure to gain traction among users, it could likely affect investor confidence in the Ripple ecosystem, including the value of XRP.

Market implications and Ripple's stablecoin ambitions

As of this writing, XRP was trading at $2.67, a 0.73% decline in the last 24 hours. XRP has failed to breach the $2.80 resistance level in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, trading volume has also dropped by 28.52% to $3.84 billion as investors remain cautious.

RLUSD, on the other hand, has remained relatively stable and is changing hands at $0.9999. Market watchers opine that the decision not to mint additional RLUSD resulted from market dynamics.

At RLUSD’s official launch, Ripple stated it was out to capture a significant portion of the stablecoin market. Despite the minting halt, RLUSD has also achieved some new milestones in the ecosystem as supply topped the 120 million token range.