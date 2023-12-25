Advertisement
AD

Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Trillions of SHIB change hands as Shiba Inu whale activity soars 266% overnight
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 8:09
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a spectacular start to the week, the Shiba Inu token witnessed a seismic on-chain event that may send shockwaves through the SHIB community. According to insights from IntoTheBlock, the volume of substantial transactions involving Shiba Inu experienced an extraordinary surge, skyrocketing by an astonishing 266% within the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Related
SHIB to $0.00002? Shiba Inu Price Chart Says Maybe

This surge specifically pertains to transactions with a magnitude exceeding $100,000 in SHIB equivalent, totaling an impressive 47 transactions during this time frame. Consequently, the cumulative volume of whale transactions with the Shiba Inu token soared to an astounding 5.58 trillion SHIB, equivalent to a staggering $59.54 million in dollar terms.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

The epicenter of this on-chain explosion can be traced back to a monumental transfer of 4.25 trillion SHIB, valued at 46.47 million, just over 13 hours ago. As reported by WhaleAlert, this colossal movement transpired between two enigmatic wallets, with the source being identified as the Coinbase Prime Custody wallet, per Etherscan explorer data.

What adds intrigue to this mammoth transfer is that the recipient's wallet is not only unknown but also freshly created, with this transaction marking its inaugural activity. Remarkably, the wallet is now home to trillions of SHIB tokens, and its existence is shrouded in mystery, providing the Shiba Inu community with much to speculate about.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone

As Shiba Inu continues to capture the attention of investors, the question on everyone's mind is, what monumental shift in the crypto landscape will this colossal transfer pave the way for in the days to come? The Shiba Inu saga unfolds with each block, keeping the SHIB army on the edge of its seat.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
2023/12/25 08:07
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
2023/12/25 08:07
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
2023/12/25 08:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Show all
Advertisement
AD