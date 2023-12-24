Advertisement
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin's founder, Billy Marcus, lets communities decide between Solana and Ethereum by tipping his wallets
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 11:24
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, widely known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has ignited a remarkable face-off between Ethereum and Solana in an unconventional manner.

In a recent post, Markus threw the contentious question to the crypto community: "Which is better, Solana (SOL) or Ethereum (ETH)? My opinion on which one is better is whichever community tips me more!" He attached the addresses of his wallets on both platforms and waited for the verdict.

The response was swift and astonishing. Within just five hours, Markus amassed over $10,000 in various cryptocurrencies, with his Ethereum wallet receiving $8,200, primarily in ETH, comprising 88% of the total.

The Solana wallet, while garnering fewer funds, secured nearly $2,000 in various assets. However, it was the eclectic mix of Solana tokens that caught Markus by surprise.

He conveyed that the wallets were now accumulating a diverse array of items. Originally intended as a lighthearted post, Markus shared that the situation took an unexpected turn when individuals began sending a variety of unfamiliar items to the wallets.

He admitted to having limited knowledge about Solana, except for its frequent appearance in his recent online activity.

Solana versus Ethereum

The unconventional face-off between Solana and Ethereum gained traction amid Solana's remarkable surge, securing its position as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. SOL exhibited astonishing 300% growth against ETH, reaching levels unseen since December 2021.

This resurgence reignited the discourse over whether Solana could potentially "kill ETH," prompting the DOGE founder to offer his unique resolution to the dispute.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

