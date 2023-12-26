Advertisement
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Award-winning exchange welcomes new Solana meme coin Dogwifhat, WIF price reaction is here
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 11:46
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a notable development, Dogwifhat (WIF), the trending meme token in the Solana ecosystem, has secured its second listing of the week on the BTSE exchange. The British Virgin Islands-listed platform, recognized for its "Best Crypto Trading Technology" at the Leaders in Fintech Awards in Dubai last year, is set to enable spot trading for Dogwifhat (WIF) starting Dec. 27.

BTSE, known for "buy, trade, sell, earn," holds trading licenses in Liechtenstein and the UAE, with plans to secure one in Hong Kong. The listing on BTSE aligns with Dogwifhat's representation of progress and innovation in futuristic transactions, described in the listing announcement simply as "literally a dog with a hat."

Dogwifhat token's listing in BTSE's broader ecosystem, featuring over 10 white-label crypto exchanges, aims to enhance liquidity and pricing. Users can engage in spot trading through the USDT and USDC trading pairs, with deposits, trading and withdrawals scheduled to go live simultaneously tomorrow.

Dogwifhat (WIF) price outlook

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite positive news of the listing, the WIF token witnessed a decline of over 35% in the last 24 hours. This drop, while significant, is within the expected volatility range for such assets. Dogwifhat's market capitalization remains substantial at $152.4 million, theoretically positioning it among the top 10 most capitalized meme coins.

As the market observes Dogwifhat's performance post-listing on BTSE, traders and investors will be keenly monitoring its price dynamics in the context of recent fluctuations. The coming days will likely shed light on the resilience of WIF in response to market sentiment.

