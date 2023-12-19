Advertisement
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As 'extreme greed' grips crypto market, Solana's latest meme coin, WIF, surges with noteworthy $40 million in trading volume, securing lead among on-chain altcoins
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 13:30
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
In a striking turn of events, the crypto market has embraced "extreme greed," with the widely-followed Crypto Fear & Greed Index soaring to 73 from yesterday's reading of 65. 

This surge signals a fervent appetite for risk among investors and hints at potential market exuberance. 

Source: Alternative.me

Parallel sentiment is echoed by a comparable indicator from CNN, which has also consecutively registered values placing it in the "extreme greed" zone.

Dog with hat takes over DeFi

Capitalizing on this prevailing atmosphere of exuberance is Dogewifhat (WIF), a novel meme token flourishing within the Solana ecosystem. Its peculiar allure, characterized by a hat-donning Shiba Inu dog, has captivated the crypto community, spawning a cascade of posts featuring these iconic elements.

""
Source: TradingView

Remarkably, WIF has seized the top spot among on-chain altcoins, as reported by DEX Screener. The last 24 hours have witnessed a staggering $40 million in trading volume for the Dogewifhat token, propelling its market capitalization swiftly toward the $200 million milestone.

The ascent of WIF begs the question: is this phenomenon a consequence of the prevailing extreme greed, its causation or the synergy of both factors?

As the crypto market continues to heat up, the performance of meme tokens like WIF may serve as indicators of an impending market shift — a potential collapse or, at the very least, a cooldown from the current fervor.

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

