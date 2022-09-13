New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Launched by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Trading Platform

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) pair has been listed by South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR

South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR announced that its users can now trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against Circle's USDC coin earlier this Tuesday.

This is not the first SHIB pair listed by the trading platform. As reported by U.Today, VALR allowed users to trade the SHIB token against the South African rand (ZAR) back in April. Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research were among the participants who took part in the race.

VALR initially announced the listing of the new USDC pair back in early August.

The exchange, which was launched back in 2019, has onboarded more than 250,000 users.

In early May, VALR raked in $50 million during its Series B funding round that was spearheaded by American hedge fund Pantera Capital. The new capital was meant to support the company's expansion into emerging markets. With the fresh funding, the exchange reached a valuation of $240 million.

In addition to SHIB, the South African platform has also listed a new pair with Avalance (AVAX).