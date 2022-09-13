New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Launched by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Trading Platform

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) pair has been listed by South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Launched by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Trading Platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR announced that its users can now trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against Circle's USDC coin earlier this Tuesday.

This is not the first SHIB pair listed by the trading platform. As reported by U.Today, VALR allowed users to trade the SHIB token against the South African rand (ZAR) back in April. Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research were among the participants who took part in the race. 

VALR initially announced the listing of the new USDC pair back in early August. 

The exchange, which was launched back in 2019, has onboarded more than 250,000 users.

Related
ETH at $3,000 by End of Year: Here's BitMEX Founder's Recent Bet

In early May, VALR raked in $50 million during its Series B funding round that was spearheaded by American hedge fund Pantera Capital. The new capital was meant to support the company's expansion into emerging markets. With the fresh funding, the exchange reached a valuation of $240 million.

In addition to SHIB, the South African platform has also listed a new pair with Avalance (AVAX).

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
09/13/2022 - 16:05
Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
09/13/2022 - 16:00
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/13/2022 - 15:58
BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina