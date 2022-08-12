New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair to Be Listed by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Exchange

VALR, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by American hedge fund Pantera Capital, has announced that its users will be able to trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against the USDC Dollar (USDC) stablecoin in the coming weeks.



On Aug. 16, VALR will add support for ETH/USDC and BNB/USDC trading pairs. In the near future, it will also allow trading XRP, Solana (SOL), and Avalance (AVAX) against the second-largest stablecoin.

The South Africa-based cryptocurrency trading platform went live back in 2019. In early March, it raised $50 million, which marked its biggest funding round to date.VALR, which boasts about a quarter million users, currently has a valuation of roughly $240 million.As reported by U.Today , OKX, one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges, added support for SHIB/USDC and several other trading pairs back in May.