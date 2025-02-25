Advertisement
    'New Record Set for Paperhands': Cardano Founder Reacts to Market Sell-off

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 14:23
    Charles Hoskinson breaks silence on market sell-off, slams paperhand investors
    'New Record Set for Paperhands': Cardano Founder Reacts to Market Sell-off
    Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) creator, has reacted to the ongoing market sell-off in the cryptocurrency space. Hoskinson highlighted a massive contradiction in the crypto space in a post he shared on X.

    Charles Hoskinson criticizes "Paperhands" investors

    Hoskinson said the crypto market currently has "strong fundamentals of a gigabull run." That is, the market has the potential to see digital assets climb in an upward trajectory.

    However, rather than witness this and experience massive gains, investors have continued to sell off their assets prematurely. Hoskinson refers to such a category of investors as "paperhands."

    Notably, paperhands refers to traders who quickly sell off their assets once the market is volatile. Such traders, triggered by panic, do not hold on to their assets when the price of assets is dipping.

    Hoskinson noted that such panic behavior resembles a "five-year-old throwing tantrums on the supermarket floor."

    The Cardano creator implied that investors choose to react emotionally to market volatility. He suggested that investors in the crypto space need to make decisions relying on the market's solid fundamentals.

    "Crypto never ceases to amaze," Hoskinson wrote.

    This highlights that despite years of market cycles and crypto resilience, Hoskinson still finds the behavior of crypto investors surprising. Before this sell-off, he had predicted that 2025 would be a crypto year.

    ADA plummets as market volatility intensifies

    Analysts believe the massive decline ADA has suffered in the last 24 hours might have triggered Hoskinson’s post.

    Cardano's price has shed 13.38% to trade at $0.6342. Within the last seven days, ADA extended its loss to 18.74% on the market after being on track to reclaim the $1 price level.

    The coin had traded at a high price range of $0.8166 within the week as investors anticipated it might flip $1. However, market volatility reverted the trend, causing it to plunge to its current low levels.

    Interestingly, JPMorgan analysts recently warned about a possible crypto market correction.

    #Charles Hoskinson

