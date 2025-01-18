Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The internal crisis within the Cardano ecosystem at the executive level might be playing out again. On X, founder Charles Hoskinson directly responded to a post from Cardano Foundation President Frederik Gregaard regarding the Layer-2 innovations built on the protocol. The callout comes as Gregaard boycotted the Midnight Network.

Why Midnight Network boycott?

According to Gregaard, the Layer-2 ecosystems on Cardano offer security, scalability and privacy preservation for users. Placing in the spotlight, the Cardano Foundation President mentioned four key innovations to watch out for.

The first is State-channels, the Hydra Head, which brings scalability and throughput without sacrificing security. He also mentioned Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), which helps Cardano connect with over 115 blockchains in the industry.

In addition, Gregaard spotlighted Optimistic Rollup, Midgard, which uses Cardano’s UTXO model to streamline validation. Lastly, he mentioned the Sky Protocol, which enhances data availability for decentralized applications hosted on the blockchain.

Of these mentions, he left out two critical innovations directly tied to Input Output Global (IOG), another founding entity of Cardano. These include the Midnight Network and Partnerchain, which have remained the core of IOG’s developmental effort in the past year.

The Cardano founder teased that Midnight is so private that it does not even get recognized when needed.

Cardano needs all the exposure

The protocol supports several innovations, with new builders supported by Project Catalyst. Notably, Cardano hopes to drive even more innovations through IOG this year. Top on this list is the integration of RLUSD stablecoin to provide more liquidity for the broader ecosystem.

Beyond this, Charles Hoskinson has also set a defined target to pursue Bitcoin DeFi. This initiative will help the Cardano ecosystem tap into the deep liquidity Bitcoin has to offer, setting it up with enhanced smart contract functionalities.

Community members have flagged the disconnect between Hoskinson and Gregaard, citing this as one of the few headwinds in the Cardano ecosystem.