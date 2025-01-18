Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Midnight Network shunned by Cardano Foundation President Frederik Gregaard
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 14:35
    A
    A
    A
    Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The internal crisis within the Cardano ecosystem at the executive level might be playing out again. On X, founder Charles Hoskinson directly responded to a post from Cardano Foundation President Frederik Gregaard regarding the Layer-2 innovations built on the protocol. The callout comes as Gregaard boycotted the Midnight Network.

    Advertisement

    Why Midnight Network boycott?

    According to Gregaard, the Layer-2 ecosystems on Cardano offer security, scalability and privacy preservation for users. Placing in the spotlight, the Cardano Foundation President mentioned four key innovations to watch out for.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Market Move Predicted by Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 15:45
    Cardano (ADA) Market Move Predicted by Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The first is State-channels, the Hydra Head, which brings scalability and throughput without sacrificing security. He also mentioned Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), which helps Cardano connect with over 115 blockchains in the industry.

    In addition, Gregaard spotlighted Optimistic Rollup, Midgard, which uses Cardano’s UTXO model to streamline validation. Lastly, he mentioned the Sky Protocol, which enhances data availability for decentralized applications hosted on the blockchain.

    Of these mentions, he left out two critical innovations directly tied to Input Output Global (IOG), another founding entity of Cardano. These include the Midnight Network and Partnerchain, which have remained the core of IOG’s developmental effort in the past year.

    The Cardano founder teased that Midnight is so private that it does not even get recognized when needed.

    Cardano needs all the exposure

    The protocol supports several innovations, with new builders supported by Project Catalyst. Notably, Cardano hopes to drive even more innovations through IOG this year. Top on this list is the integration of RLUSD stablecoin to provide more liquidity for the broader ecosystem.

    Related
    Cardano to Power Bitcoin With DeFi, Announces Charles Hoskinson
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 10:28
    Cardano to Power Bitcoin With DeFi, Announces Charles Hoskinson
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Beyond this, Charles Hoskinson has also set a defined target to pursue Bitcoin DeFi. This initiative will help the Cardano ecosystem tap into the deep liquidity Bitcoin has to offer, setting it up with enhanced smart contract functionalities.

    Community members have flagged the disconnect between Hoskinson and Gregaard, citing this as one of the few headwinds in the Cardano ecosystem.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2025 - 14:20
    XRP Price Prediction for January 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 18, 2025 - 14:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott
    XRP Price Prediction for January 18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 18
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD