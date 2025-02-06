New Cardano (ADA) ETF Launched by Swedish Investment Firm

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (VIRADAE) has been formally introduced on Nasdaq Helsinki by Virtune, a regulated digital asset manager with headquarters in Sweden. For Cardano (ADA), this is a major turning point as it gives institutional and individual investors a new avenue to invest in ADA and earn staking rewards.

The new Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) offers ADA 1:1 physical support, cold storage security via Coinbase and a 2% yearly staking reward. With seven ETPs now listed on the Nasdaq, Helsinki Virtune is working to increase access to cryptocurrency-based investment products throughout Europe.

Virtune has also launched an Avalanche (AVAX) ETP under the ticker VIRAVAXE in addition to Cardano. By aligning Cardano with other institutionally adopted cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Ethereum Solana and XRP — all of which already have a Virtune ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki — this move solidifies Cardano's position as a top blockchain asset. The introduction of a staked Cardano ETP increases ADA's appeal to institutional investors seeking regulated exposure with the possibility of passive income.

From the standpoint of market adoption, this might result in more liquidity and a wider pool of investors, which could eventually improve ADA's price stability. The true impact, however, will be determined by investor demand and general market sentiment. After a sharp drop, Cardano is currently trading at $0.75, indicating a modest 3.11% recovery.

Recently, the 200 EMA, a critical support level, was tested by the price. With $0.90 serving as a crucial resistance level, ADA may try to rebound toward $0.85 if it maintains above this level. With ADA trading below the 50 and 100 EMA, indicating possible further downside, the bearish trend is still in control.

The price may fall to $0.65 or less if it is unable to maintain $0.72. Although the current market downturn presents challenges, the introduction of the Virtune Staked Cardano ETP is a positive step for ADA's long-term adoption. This new investment vehicle might give ADA the assistance it needs for a more robust recovery if institutional interest increases. The technical outlook is still shaky in the short term, though, so any bullish momentum depends on ADA's capacity to stay above the 200 EMA.