Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    New Cardano (ADA) ETF Launched by Swedish Investment Firm

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 15:37
    Advertisement
    New Cardano (ADA) ETF Launched by Swedish Investment Firm
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (VIRADAE) has been formally introduced on Nasdaq Helsinki by Virtune, a regulated digital asset manager with headquarters in Sweden. For Cardano (ADA), this is a major turning point as it gives institutional and individual investors a new avenue to invest in ADA and earn staking rewards.

    Advertisement

    The new Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) offers ADA 1:1 physical support, cold storage security via Coinbase and a 2% yearly staking reward. With seven ETPs now listed on the Nasdaq, Helsinki Virtune is working to increase access to cryptocurrency-based investment products throughout Europe. 

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Virtune has also launched an Avalanche (AVAX) ETP under the ticker VIRAVAXE in addition to Cardano. By aligning Cardano with other institutionally adopted cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Ethereum Solana and XRP — all of which already have a Virtune ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki — this move solidifies Cardano's position as a top blockchain asset. The introduction of a staked Cardano ETP increases ADA's appeal to institutional investors seeking regulated exposure with the possibility of passive income. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Blockchain Record: Has 'Ethereum Killer' Finally Arrived?
    ‘Tricky Situation’: Ex-Binance CZ Warns Against Falling For This Half-Million USD Mistake
    Dogecoin Creator Reveals Plans for Near Future - Is He Writing DOGE Book?
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director

    Related
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 10:43
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    From the standpoint of market adoption, this might result in more liquidity and a wider pool of investors, which could eventually improve ADA's price stability. The true impact, however, will be determined by investor demand and general market sentiment. After a sharp drop, Cardano is currently trading at $0.75, indicating a modest 3.11% recovery. 

    Recently, the 200 EMA, a critical support level, was tested by the price. With $0.90 serving as a crucial resistance level, ADA may try to rebound toward $0.85 if it maintains above this level. With ADA trading below the 50 and 100 EMA, indicating possible further downside, the bearish trend is still in control. 

    The price may fall to $0.65 or less if it is unable to maintain $0.72. Although the current market downturn presents challenges, the introduction of the Virtune Staked Cardano ETP is a positive step for ADA's long-term adoption. This new investment vehicle might give ADA the assistance it needs for a more robust recovery if institutional interest increases. The technical outlook is still shaky in the short term, though, so any bullish momentum depends on ADA's capacity to stay above the 200 EMA.

    #Cardano

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 15:27
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Blockchain Record: Has 'Ethereum Killer' Finally Arrived?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2025 - 15:18
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 6
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Headway NOVA Launches New Tokenized Property: Up to 16.7% of Annual Returns
    Metropolis World Announces Token Generation Event (TGE) for $CLAY at 3PM UTC on February 6th
    RE•WORK Announces AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025 in Boston, MA
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Cardano (ADA) ETF Launched by Swedish Investment Firm
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Blockchain Record: Has 'Ethereum Killer' Finally Arrived?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 6
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD