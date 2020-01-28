Back

Nearly 1 Bln of Tether (USDT) Issued on Tron (TRX) Blockchain

  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Tron-based version of Tether (USDT) continues to hit its stride with nearly 1 bln of issued tokens

Contents

According to data provided by CoinMetrics, the amount of Tether (USDT) that has been issued on the Tron (TRX) blockchain nearly reached 1 bln. 

Tron is steadily inching closer to surpassing Bitcoin when it comes to the total USDT supply. At the time of writing, the Omni-based Tether stands at around 1.5 bln after witnessing a steady decline in 2019.   

Tether
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

Abandoning Bitcoin   

In the Tether world, Bitcoin ceded ground to Ethereum on Oct. 30. It took the ERC-20 version of the world's leading stablecoin less than two years to achieve this feat. Now, the gap between the two coins continues to widen with the total supply of Ether-based reaching nearly 2.5 bln tokens. 

As reported by U.Today, Tron CEO Justin Sun made an ambitious prediction that TRC20-based USDT would end up being the number one stablecoin. Considering the rapid growth USDT-ETH, it will be not easy for Tron to flip its bitter rival.  

A gold-backed stablecoin   

Tether constantly expands the list of its offerings. On Jan. 23, the company launched Tether Gold (XAU₮) that is pegged to a troy ounce of gold. The new token is available on both Ethereum and Tron blockchains.

The main selling point of the product is that its holders are not required to pay custody fees. The first-day volume of XAUT reached $150,000, which was a rather strong start.   

#TRON News #Tether News #Ethereum News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Syscoin (SYS) Launches Fully Decentralized Bridge with Ethereum (ETH)

  • Vladislav Sopov

    It’s common for altcoin-based projects to increase liquidity by enabling decentralized cross-chain swaps with major blockchains. Syscoin (SYS) is no exception.

Contents

A team from the Syscoin (SYS) project that is building a blockchain scalability platform has reported their first direct SYS-ETH mainnet swap.

 

Decentralized swaps for speed and scalability

A Syscoin (SYS) project addresses the sphere of scalability of decentralized applications (dApps) by offering high-speed transaction validations with zero latency and low transaction fees. Syscoin utilizes the Z-DAG (Zero-Confirmation Directed Acyclic Graph) network, a cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Typically, such projects face obstacles when interacting with crypto behemoths like Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC). Mostly, they are swapping their native tokens via centralized exchanges which results in KYC/AML, custody, high fees and other limitations.

With the protocol released, from block 348,000, ERC-20 tokens are able to cross over to the Syscoin ecosystem natively. This erases any third-party involvement in the exchange process.

Many more use-cases with direct swaps

According to Syscoin (SYS) co-founder, Jagdeep Sidhu, ‘Ethereum developers can finally scale their dApps and smart contracts via the Syscoin protocol. This interoperability solution can play a crucial role in the adoption of cryptocurrencies and DeFi’.

Thus, with the new option, Syscoin (SYS) can approach the sphere of decentralized financial applications (DeFi), which is one of the most rapidly developing blockchain sectors. Also, the company can foresee many B2C use-cases, such as providing instant transactional performance for merchants. 

Furthermore, the new feature may help Syscoin (SYS) enter the room of stablecoins. It looks like direct swaps to the ERC-20 version of USDT and DAI are now available.

#Ethereum News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

