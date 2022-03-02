NEAR Protocol Rallies by 11% in Last 24 Hours, Solana Follows

Two altcoins are leading the rally while the majority of the market cools off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies Near Protocol and Solana face a strong wave of buying power on the rebounding market, showing 11% and 7% growth in the last 24 hours, respectively. But the rapid price increase could have been caused by purely technical reasons, according to TradingView.

As the chart of NEAR token suggests, a more than 32% gain was observed by the market as the crypto industry faced a sudden recovery with the total capitalization exceeding $2 trillion once again. The price of the token now stays at $11 while trading at approximately $8 only two days ago.

Previously, U.Today reported that NEAR entered the "Alameda List" of crypto-related projects that received large funding from investors. Near held second place with $150 million funding.

As for market performance, the explosive growth behind the token is more likely caused by the short-squeeze that was due to an overwhelming number of short orders on the market. The sudden appearance of buying power caused a cascade of liquidations.

A similar situation was observed on Solana that showed less impressive but still significant growth on the market. The Ethereum killer was able to return back above the $100 threshold and reached the local resistance line at $105.

The long-term performance of Solana, unfortunately, has been far from positive as the asset lost almost 60% of its value from the current ATH of $261. On the positive side, the downfall of the coin has slowed down significantly as it trades in the descending rangebound since the end of January. At press time, SOL trades at $104.