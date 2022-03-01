Solana Gets Listed by Gemini as Price Surges 12%

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, which is helmed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has announced the listing of Solana (SOL), the native token of the eponymous smart contract blockchain platform.
For now, users are only able to store the SOL token with the help of the exchange's wallet.
Solana (SOL) remains the ninth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently trading at $95.18 after a 5.25% increase.
As reported by U.Today, the Winklevoss twins announced their intention to take their exchange public last year.