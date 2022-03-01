Solana Gets Listed by Gemini as Price Surges 12%

News
Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana will soon start trading on Gemini, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges spearheaded by the Winklevoss twins
Solana Gets Listed by Gemini as Price Surges 12%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, which is helmed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has announced the listing of Solana (SOL), the native token of the eponymous smart contract blockchain platform.

For now, users are only able to store the SOL token with the help of the exchange's wallet.

Gemini will soon start rolling out trading for multiple fiat payers. It will be possible to trade the cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar (USD), the British pound (GBT), the euro (EUR), the Canadian dollar (CAD), the Australian dollar (AUD), the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and the Singapore dollar (SGD).

Solana (SOL) remains the ninth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently trading at $95.18 after a 5.25% increase.

As reported by U.Today, the Winklevoss twins announced their intention to take their exchange public last year. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

