NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Important Bitcoin Call

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen, who is into cryptocurrency now, has called on his X followers, drawing their attention to the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

He issued a very short tweet, just two words, in which he urges his followers to increase their Bitcoin awareness. “Study Bitcoin,” Pippen said, addressing his 724,800 X followers.

Pippen’s followers reacted to that message with enthusiasm mixed with a pinch of sarcasm.

Overall, Pippen became famous in the cryptocurrency space after tweeting several times last year that in a dream he was visited by the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, who shared some truths about Bitcoin and BTC rally predictions with him.

Pippen predicts biggest altcoin season to start

At the end of last week, the NBA star shared on his X page that he expected the biggest altcoin bull run to begin on April 20. His logic behind this was that historically altcoins begin to rally approximately 340 days after a Bitcoin halving.

The previous halving event took place a year ago — on April 20, 2024, when block rewards were sliced in half — from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. Therefore, it has been 365 days since the halving already. Pippen shared a historical chart showing an altcoin rally beginning in 2017 and 2021 after the halvings. This time, he predicted it would be even bigger than before and would give altcoins a 175x price surge.

Bitcoin to reach $180,000 this year: Robert Kiyosaki

Another vocal Bitcoin supporter, Robert Kiyosaki, who advocates financial literacy and is known for his popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” published two tweets this weekend, where he voiced two massive Bitcoin price predictions.

Kiyosaki predicted that by 2035, Bitcoin will skyrocket above the $1,000,000 level, gold will surpass $30,000 and silver will be worth $3,000 per coin.

He pointed out that by 2025, the U.S. national debt and credit card debt have reached new all-time highs, along with unemployment. “USA may be heading for a GREATER DEPRESSION,” Kiyosaki said. Besides, he added that pension funds are losing pension savings due to inflation. He once again repeated his forecast about “the biggest stock market crash in history” coming soon.

As for this year, Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to reach at least $180,000 and maybe even rise a little higher — to $200,000.