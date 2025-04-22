Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    102,400 Ethereum Stun Binance Beacon Chain, What For?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 11:04
    Binance Beacon Chain gains massive Ethereum inflow as uncertainty around price grows
    Advertisement
    102,400 Ethereum Stun Binance Beacon Chain, What For?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A large investor is betting on the coin amid an ongoing bearish price outlook for Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization. In the last 24 hours, Whale Alert has spotted over 102,000 ETH transferred to the Binance exchange.

    Advertisement

    Whale deposit points to staking on Beacon Chain

    In an update, Whale Alert noted the transfer was in two tranches as the large holders moved 102,400 ETH from Binance to Binance Beacon Deposit.

    One of the transactions involved the movement of 48,000 ETH, valued at about $75.91 million, to Binance Beacon Deposit. A similar transaction followed, featuring 54,400 ETH, worth $86.03 million, to the same location.

    Related
    Surprising Ethereum (ETH) Whale Accumulation Just Started: Details
    Mon, 04/21/2025 - 08:14
    Surprising Ethereum (ETH) Whale Accumulation Just Started: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This development signals possible strategic wallet management or the staking of over 102,000 ETH. The deposit will likely go to the Binance staking pool on the Beacon Chain.

    Notably, Ethereum Beacon Chain is part of Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system. Hence, it could mean that the whale who made the deposit is preparing to stake ETH for rewards.

    Despite its current performance, the massive deposit marks a bullish outlook for the coin. It signals that the whale has confidence in Ethereum’s ability to rebound in the long term.

    Ethereum price sees mild decline amid surge in volume

    Interestingly, Ethereum was trading at $1,542.00 earlier and climbed to a high of $1,653.49 before experiencing a correction.

    As of press time, Ethereum is worth $1,623.90, representing a 1.34% decline in the last 24 hours.

    However, investors’ interest remains bullish as trading volume has surged by 43.79% to $15.79 billion within the same time frame. This is despite a bearish prediction by legendary trader Peter Brandt.

    Related
    512,903% Profit Triggers Epic Ethereum (ETH) Whale Awakening
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 15:22
    512,903% Profit Triggers Epic Ethereum (ETH) Whale Awakening
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This could mean investors leverage the low price to accumulate ahead of a rally.

    Bitcoin has picked up momentum on the broader crypto market and is reaching new heights. Current projection hints that Ethereum is likely to follow the same path.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 10:49
    Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Sell-off: 96,955 ETH Transferred
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 9:46
    XRP Misses Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    102,400 Ethereum Stun Binance Beacon Chain, What For?
    Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Sell-off: 96,955 ETH Transferred
    XRP Misses Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD