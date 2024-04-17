Mysterious Whale Sends Millions of XRP to Bitstamp, Stirring XRP Army

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has detected a massive lump of XRP coins transferred to one of the leading crypto exchanges, Bitstamp.

This transfer made ripples within the Ripple community as many commentators shared their takes under the tweet as to the nature of this transaction.

Millions of XRP on move, sender unveiled

The aforesaid data source shared that, approximately 15 hours ago, an anonymous whale transferred a total of 28,940,000 Ripple-affiliated XRP coins. The destination was major cryptocurrency trading platform Bitstamp. This amount of cryptocurrency is evaluated at $14,229,498.

The XRP army started a heated discussion about the possible seller of this large XRP chunk. One X/Twitter user suggested that the anonymous sender was none other than Ripple Labs, transferring a multi-million XRP lump to one of its payments platforms (“Ripple Payments” used to be known as On-Demand Liquidity [ODL] until last October) – Bitstamp.

Ripple to ODL



XRP Sourced from Ripple holdings, Binance, and Bitgo. — XRP_LIQUIDITY (@XRPwallets) April 17, 2024

Data provided by XRP explorer Bithomp has confirmed this assumption by sharing the details of the transfer on its website.

258 million XRP moved to and from Binance

The same cryptocurrency tracker as above shared that approximately 21 hours ago, it registered four even larger XRP transfers, with one of them being a gigantic one. These hundreds of millions of XRP circulated between anonymous wallets and the Binance exchange.

Three transactions, carrying roughly 33,333,329 XRP each (and worth approximately $16,280,840 each), were sent to the above-mentioned crypto exchange. After hitting the anonymous wallet, XRP was transferred to leading Korean platforms Bithumb and Upbit. No particular data regarding the whale's identity was shared.

Meanwhile, a mammoth XRP amount of 158,473,000 XRP was withdrawn from Binance to an unknown blockchain wallet. This XRP lump is evaluated at $77,333,753.

This was not the largest XRP transfer spotted by Whale Alert this week. On April 15, the tracker registered a mind-blowing transfer of 390,869,591 XRP made to large South Korean exchange Bithumb.

Since Saturday, the XRP price has been making numerous attempts to recover from its tremendous 29% collapse faced on Friday. Since the weekend, XRP has recovered by 14.85%. However, the seventh largest cryptocurrency, XRP has been moving sideways on the chart.