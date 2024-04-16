300 Million Dogecoin Snatched by Mysterious Whale After Elon Musk’s Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions made by both crypto exchanges and retail/institutional investors and holders, has spread the word about a gigantic amount of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin being transferred from the popular investment platform Robinhood.

Over the past 24 hours, it has detected that several hundred million DOGE have been transferred from the above-mentioned trading and investment platform.

300 million DOGE absorbed by major whale

The above-mentioned data source has published two X/Twitter posts to share that two transactions were made to withdraw 150,000,000 DOGE from Robinhood and send them to an unknown wallet -1wwKF.

According to on-chain data, over the last few days, this anonymous whale received not only those two 150-million-DOGE transfers but also absorbed several other hefty meme crypto transactions, carrying 30,000,000, 101,426, 34,179,255 DOGE. On April 13, the wallet also saw an inflow of 350,000,000 and 34,584,043 Dogecoin.

On April 12, it received 150,000,000 and 46,278,481 DOGE after getting 89,550,689 on April 8. At the time of this writing, this anonymous whale holds 2,478,699,463 Dogecoin in total, evaluated approximately at $388,808,797.

Elon Musk supports DOGE with new tweet

In a recently published tweet, the biggest DOGE fan and great meme lover Elon Musk shared his version of the popular "Biggus Dickus" joke from the Monty Python's Life of Brian comedy film released in 1979.

The image published by Musk demonstrates two characters from the aforementioned movie. One of them is a Roman legionary (marked as “Elon Musk”) and the other one is a member of the Roman senate (marked as “the mainstream media”). The legionary can barely keep from laughing while listening to the senator, depicting the reaction of tech tycoon Musk being amused as DOGE has entered the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the mainstream media, which in the past slammed not only Bitcoin but its parody copy DOGE as well, has now reversed its attitude and is talking about it as a serious asset, perhaps a trifle unwillingly.

After this tweet was published, the original meme cryptocurrency briefly gained 4%. In the past, such as three or four years ago, the effect on the Dogecoin price caused by Musk’s tweets was much greater and lasted much longer.