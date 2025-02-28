XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

XRP transactions skyrocket to 2 million: What's happening?

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, XRP saw a notable surge in network activity ; according to on-chain data, during that day, 2,054,526 transactions were completed. The cause of this surge remains unclear, but it likely happened due to a transition of funds. Another reason for increased network usage could lie in significant settlements or transactions on the XRP Ledger, with the volume of transactions possibly rising due to new alliances or technological advancements. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.09, down 5.31% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap, still holding above the critical at $2.00. If the asset fails to maintain this level, a test of the lower support at $1.79 could occur. However, if XRP breaks above $2.50 and keeps its current momentum, this could lead to a rally toward $2.75-$3.00.

Coinbase sees mysterious withdrawal of billions of Shiba Inu

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S., recently experienced a large outflow of Shiba Inu tokens . Over the previous four days, about 169.63 billion SHIB, worth approximately $2.5 million, were withdrawn from the exchange's hot wallet. The withdrawal was conducted in four tranches, with the largest carrying 62.783 billion SHIB. Usually, such withdrawals from centralized exchanges suggest that a large investor is buying coins on the most liquid platform and then moving them to non-custodial storage. However, the move could also be an internal operation of Coinbase itself, especially considering recent security breaches in the crypto industry. Notably, according to on-chain exchange flow data from Arkham Intelligence, withdrawals from exchanges are currently not that common, with most SHIB tokens flowing into exchanges rather than out.

SEC drops case against Consensys