Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Stuns Major US Exchange With $2.2 Million Withdrawal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnesses mysterious $2.2 million whale activity on major US exchange
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 13:46
    Mysterious Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Stuns Major US Exchange With $2.2 Million Withdrawal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from Arkham Intelligence, an unknown whale took practically 12.7 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from the largest crypto exchange in the United States, Coinbase, late yesterday. This amount of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency is equivalent to just over one-fifth of a million dollars and represents nothing out of the ordinary. 

    Advertisement

    However, the on-chain history of the address behind the large withdrawal opens a veil that hides something more interesting. 

    Related
    Zero SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 08:50
    Zero SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    Satoshi’s Bitcoin Vision to Be Realized by 2030 – Details from CryptoQuant CEO
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin

    Thus, the wallet under the address "0x0907A" already contained a rather large block of Shiba Inu tokens which, with a new addition, began to equal 135.45 billion SHIB, or $2.38 million. The thing is, it turns out that this unknown SHIB buyer has been withdrawing the meme cryptocurrency from Coinbase on a large scale over the past two days. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    In particular, the latest transfer of 12.7 billion SHIB is not the first in these 24 hours, when first, almost 69.63 billion SHIB were withdrawn from the blue exchange, which is equivalent to about $1.22 million.

    Why?

    The motivation behind Shiba Inu tokens being withdrawn by an unknown whale to a new address can be named too. The first is if this wallet belongs to the exchange itself, and it is just cleaning out its hot wallets. In this case, the transfer is purely operational and has no other bias. 

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 6,750% - Here's What's Happening
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 08:57
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 6,750% - Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Another reason could be that the unknown buyer is bullish on SHIB. This also correlates with the way these transfers are viewed by ordinary crypto market participants, for whom the exchange's conclusions are a positive signal for the token's price.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 24, 2024 - 13:42
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Stuns Major US Exchange With $2.2 Million Withdrawal
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD