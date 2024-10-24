Zero SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the Shibburn meme wallet tracker, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community has not advanced in burning their favorite meme coin. The data source shows zero Shiba Inu coins scorched with a minus 100% reading of this metric.

Zero SHIB destroyed in 24 hours

On October 23, slightly more than 27 million Shiba Inu were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses in three transactions. On that day, the Shiba Inu burn rate soared by an impressive 6,750%. Since then not a single meme coin has been burned by the SHIB community.

The most likely explanation is a glitch of the Shibburn tracker. However, zero burn data does emerge on it from time to time. Etherscan shows that the last burn transfer was made from the OKX exchange and it carried 385,991 SHIB to a dead-end wallet.

By now, according to the Shibburn website, the Shiba Inu team and community together have managed to dispose of 410,731,242,840,773 SHIB. Roughly 400 trillion from it was burned by the Ethereum headliner and co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who received this amount of meme coins from the mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi in 2021 and then burned almost all of it in May. He sent the rest of those SHIB to an Indian crypto fund to help fight the pandemic.

Image via Shibburn

583,560,171,894,707 SHIB remains in circulation, the website confirms. Earlier this year, as a result of a major update, the Shiba Inu team launched a mechanism that allows burning SHIB coins in an automated mode. As soon as users conduct a certain amount of transactions on Shibarium and a necessary minimum of BONE has been saved from the fees, that BONE gets automatically converted into Shiba Inu and transferred to “inferno” wallets where it gets locked forever.

SHIB strives to recover after recent plunge

Over the last day, the second biggest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, SHIB, has staged an increase of more than 3% in an attempt to recover after the massive decline it has seen recently. However, today the 3.6% increase was nullified by a 1.59% fall.

Between Saturday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 23, the popular canine-themed cryptocurrency lost more than 10%, falling from $0.00001935 to the $0.00001731 value. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001765 per coin.