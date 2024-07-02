Advertisement
    Mysterious Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens, Here’s How Much It Holds

    
    Yuri Molchan
    Dormant Bitcoin wallet has been reactivated after thirteen years; it contains several million worth of crypto
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 6:52
    Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert spreads the word about a dormant BTC whale coming back to activity. The last time this wallet happened to show some activity was thirteen years ago.

    Dormant and active whales selling Bitcoin

    Back then, in 2011, the shadow of the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Kusama was still in the air as it was just a year after he had went under the radar.

    The awakened wallet whose re-emergence was spotted by Whale Alert contained 33 Bitcoins, which is the equivalent of $2,142,474 under the current BTC exchange rate.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, another dormant whale transferred a staggering 8,000 BTC to the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance. That BTC stash was worth slightly more than half a billion US dollars. That wallet, however, after five and a half years – he bought his crypto assets in December 2018.

    Recently, however, whales’ activity has increased overall. On Monday, an anonymous whale transferred 1,800 Bitcoins to Binance, according to the @spotonchain analytics account. It happened right before BTC plunged from $63,800 to the $63,000 level. Over the past week, this whale sent 3,481 Bitcoins worth $217 million to Binance.

    German and US governments selling BTC and ETH

    Over the past few days, reports have been coming about the German and US governments have been selling large amounts of two largest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – to crypto exchanges and unknown wallets.

    On Monday, both these entities transferred significant amounts of BTC and ETH. The US government moved 3,375 ETH evaluated at $11.75 million to a newly-created wallet. The German government transacted 1,500 BTC (the equivalent of $94.7 million). 400 BTC from this amount was shoveled to three major centralized exchanges – Bitstamp, Kraken, and Coinbase. It still has 44,692 BTC left. This amount of Bitcoin is valued at a mind-blowing $2.81 billion.

    The Ethereum moved by the US government had confiscated it from Estonian crypto entrepreneurs Potapenko and Turogin, according to the Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu. These two individuals were recently extradited from Estonia to the US on charges of crypto fraud and money laundering.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
