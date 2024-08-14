    Mt. Gox Wakes up Again With $2 Billion Transfer

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Notorious exchange making another large transfer, but there's no reason to panic
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 9:04
    Mt. Gox Wakes up Again With $2 Billion Transfer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The notorious Mt. Gox exchange, which used to be the biggest Bitcoin exchange that shut down in 2014, is in the spotlight once again. A Mt. Gox-labeled address recently moved 33,141 Bitcoin, which is roughly equivalent to $2 billion. A total of 33,023 Bitcoin were transferred to a new address and an additional 117 Bitcoin, or roughly $7 million, was sent to cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

    Advertisement

    Even though a move of this magnitude has the potential to cause market thrill, panic is not necessary. It is critical to realize that the market has already priced in this transfer, which was anticipated. Care has been taken to manage sales of these assets so as not to upset the market. The assets have been handled methodically. 

    Considering Mt. Gox's demise, the process of redistributing its leftover assets has been protracted and difficult. This continuous effort to pay back creditors includes the most recent transfer. Since the market has had enough time to adjust to the expected release of these funds, participants on the market are well aware of these planned transactions. The most important thing to remember is that Mt. Gox is controlling its Bitcoin sales within the limits of the available market liquidity.

    Related
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 00:30
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?
    XRP ETF Getting Closer with This New Major Development
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin

    This indicates that the current market structure is not being materially harmed by the transactions. In contrast to an unanticipated and sudden dump of Bitcoin, which might cause a steep drop in price, these transfers are carried out in a way that minimizes any possible negative effect. Furthermore, rather than being liquidated right away, the majority of the transferred Bitcoin was sent to a new address. This implies that the assets might not be sold right away, which would lessen the chance of a market disruption.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 6:53
    Goldman Sachs Reveals Massive Bitcoin ETF Holdings
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 5:47
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tech Summit London 2024
    Floki Announces Major Ad Campaign for Valhalla in the English Premier League for 2024-25 Season
    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox Wakes up Again With $2 Billion Transfer
    Goldman Sachs Reveals Massive Bitcoin ETF Holdings
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD