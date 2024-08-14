    Goldman Sachs Reveals Massive Bitcoin ETF Holdings

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Goldman Sachs has roughly $419 million in Bitcoin ETF shares
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 6:53
    
    In a recent 13F filing, banking giant Goldman Sachs has revealed that it holds a whopping $419 million in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounts for the lion's share of the aforementioned sum ($239 million). 

    Goldman Sachs also holds the shares of such products as Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and so on. 

    As reported by U.Today, Goldman was added to the list of authorized participants for BlackRock's Bitcoin ETFs alongside Swiss investment bank UBS and American bank Citigroup. 

    In the meantime, Morgan Stanley, another American banking giant, recently allowed its financial advisors to pitch Bitcoin to clients. This could potentially set the stage for more substantial inflows in the second half of the year. However, the move has faced some criticism. Former SEC official John Reed Stark described the move as a "death wish" for the financial institution since Morgan Stanley might have subjected itself to "the largest SEC and FINRA examination sweep in history."

    

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    
