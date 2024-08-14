Goldman Sachs Reveals Massive Bitcoin ETF Holdings

In a recent 13F filing , banking giant Goldman Sachs has revealed that it holds a whopping $419 million in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounts for the lion's share of the aforementioned sum ($239 million).

Goldman Sachs also holds the shares of such products as Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and so on.

As reported by U.Today, Goldman was added to the list of authorized participants for BlackRock's Bitcoin ETFs alongside Swiss investment bank UBS and American bank Citigroup.