Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Mt. Gox makes gargantuan Bitcoin transfer as BTC price languishes

In a recent X post , Lookonchain reported that yesterday, over the course of three hours, Mt. Gox transferred $3.13 billion worth of Bitcoin to three unknown wallets. Since July 5, the bankrupt exchange has moved 61,559 BTC (valued at approximately $3.89 billion) to Bitstamp, Kraken, Bitbank and SBI VC Trade for repayment. As of now, more than 40% of coins have already been distributed to Mt. Gox creditors. When it comes to the selling pressure caused by Mt. Gox, it seems that the market has overestimated it. Per U.Today's earlier report, many Bitcoin holders have chosen to move their funds to cold storage.

Shiba Eternity game goes live in closed beta: Details

Yesterday, Shiba Inu's marketing lead Lucie shared on her X profile that Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu's Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, has gone live in closed beta. However, currently, access to the game is only available for LEASH holders. These holders can play Shiba Eternity on the Shibarium network. Since its release in 2022, Shiba Eternity has undergone a number of modifications and has significantly improved (per users' feedback), thanks to the team working hard to enhance it. The card game allows users to earn TREAT tokens to play the game, with each transaction burning some SHIB.

Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF debuts in London