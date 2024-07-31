Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive of Bitcoin adoption-focused company JAN3, has commented on the recent observation made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon at the Olympic Games in Paris. This statement is being widely discussed on Crypto X at the moment.

JAN3 chief reacts to Solomon's Bitcoin statement

The CNBC Squawk Box team interviewed David Solomon at the Olympics, discussing various issues related to Goldman Sachs and its policies, including the chances of the Fed Reserve cutting down interest rates this year.

Among the things discussed was the world’s top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The head of the banking giant admitted that even though he believes Bitcoin to be a speculative asset and does not see any real use case for it, he still thinks that it may just have store-of-value case for Bitcoin.

This was shared by the head of research at Bitwise, Ryan Rasmussen. Samson Mow commented on that with a GIF meme from the popular TV series "Game of Thrones," "Bend the knee," adding, "I don't make the rules."

According to his earlier statements on the X platform, Mow believes that within the next year, Bitcoin is likely to reach a whopping $1 million price level. Therefore, he believes more and more entities are going to be acquiring Bitcoin and admitting its new status as a treasury asset.

Michael Saylor reacts to new Bitcoin acquisition pivot

Another vocal Bitcoin proponent and evangelist, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has commented on the recent announcement made on CNBC regarding Bitcoin.

During the recent Bitcoin 2024 conference, many companies announced that they intend to start buying Bitcoin, following the example of MicroStrategy, and putting it on their balance sheets as a strategic treasury asset.

"We now have additional companies coming out and saying we’re going to put #Bitcoin on our balance sheet as a strategic treasury asset." - @billfour pic.twitter.com/rAEBqkfxzS — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) July 30, 2024

Over the past two days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated a plunge of 5.8% as it plummeted from the recently recovered $70,000 level to the $65,770 zone. It happened as the U.S. government once again transferred a Bitcoin lump worth several billion U.S. dollars, confiscated from the Silk Road darknet marketplace. By now, BTC has printed a small recovery and is changing hands at $66,300.