    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    JAN3 boss has reacted to Goldman Sachs CEO, saying that Bitcoin could be store of value
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 8:48
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Contents
    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive of Bitcoin adoption-focused company JAN3, has commented on the recent observation made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon at the Olympic Games in Paris. This statement is being widely discussed on Crypto X at the moment.

    JAN3 chief reacts to Solomon's Bitcoin statement

    The CNBC Squawk Box team interviewed David Solomon at the Olympics, discussing various issues related to Goldman Sachs and its policies, including the chances of the Fed Reserve cutting down interest rates this year.

    Among the things discussed was the world’s top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The head of the banking giant admitted that even though he believes Bitcoin to be a speculative asset and does not see any real use case for it, he still thinks that it may just have store-of-value case for Bitcoin.

    This was shared by the head of research at Bitwise, Ryan Rasmussen. Samson Mow commented on that with a GIF meme from the popular TV series "Game of Thrones," "Bend the knee," adding, "I don't make the rules."

    According to his earlier statements on the X platform, Mow believes that within the next year, Bitcoin is likely to reach a whopping $1 million price level. Therefore, he believes more and more entities are going to be acquiring Bitcoin and admitting its new status as a treasury asset.

    Michael Saylor reacts to new Bitcoin acquisition pivot

    Another vocal Bitcoin proponent and evangelist, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has commented on the recent announcement made on CNBC regarding Bitcoin.

    During the recent Bitcoin 2024 conference, many companies announced that they intend to start buying Bitcoin, following the example of MicroStrategy, and putting it on their balance sheets as a strategic treasury asset.

    Over the past two days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated a plunge of 5.8% as it plummeted from the recently recovered $70,000 level to the $65,770 zone. It happened as the U.S. government once again transferred a Bitcoin lump worth several billion U.S. dollars, confiscated from the Silk Road darknet marketplace. By now, BTC has printed a small recovery and is changing hands at $66,300.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
