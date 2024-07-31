Mt. Gox Makes Gargantuan Bitcoin Transfer as BTC Price Languishes

According to data provided by Lookonchain, Mt. Gox recently moved $3.13 billion worth of Bitcoin to different wallets.

As reported by U.Today, Mt. Gox repayments, which were initially announced in late May, picked up steam in July.

However, Mt. Gox-induced selling pressure might have been overestimated by the market. As reported by U.Today, many Bitcoiners have opted to move their coins to cold storage instead.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,409, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

So far, more than 40% of coins have already been distributed to Mt. Gox creditors.

Mt. Gox, which was the dominant cryptocurrency exchange during its heyday, collapsed back in 2014 following a damning hack.