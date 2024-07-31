    Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Fidelity's Bitcoin ETP listed in London
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 15:09
    Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London
    Boston-based financial giant Fidelity has rolled out its Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in London. The product comes with 0.35% ongoing charges. 

    However, the listing is likely to have a limited impact since the product will be available only for accredited investors.

    The U.K.'s main financial regulator greenlit the listing of such products in March. Fidelity's Stefan Kuhn described this decision as a "positive development."

    Earlier this year, Fidelity joined other firms in launching a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.  

    Although its product has been overshadowed by BlackRock's IBIT, it was still a tremendous success.  

    Fidelity was one of the first financial behemoths to wade into the newfangled crypto industry, with CEO Abigail Johnson being a staunch supporter of Bitcoin.

