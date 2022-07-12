Dogecoin's Market Ranking Now Being Challenged by Stablecoin DAI

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin and stablecoin DAI are gradually catching up in the market capitalization rankings for cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin maintains its position as the 10th-largest cryptocurrency with a market worth of $8.16 billion, while DAI ranks 11th with a market valuation of $6.92 billion.

The largest decentralized stablecoin is once again Dai, which initially surfaced in 2017. DAI is powered by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that trades user deposits of wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), Ether (ETH) and almost 30 other cryptocurrencies for the DAI stablecoin.

Following the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) in May and the recently troubled Celsius, MakerDAO's DAI has gained traction amid recent crypto market troubles.

Since the beginning of July, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius has paid back a sizable portion of its outstanding loan to the Maker (MKR) protocol, indicating that it is making every effort to avoid a total collapse amid plausible insolvency rumors.

Data from DeFi Explorer shows that since July 1, Celsius has paid back $142.8 million in Dai (DAI) stablecoins through four different transactions. The crypto lender still has $82 million in outstanding debt owed to Maker.

Despite the challenge being mounted by DAI, Dogecoin retains the position of the largest meme cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization as it is significantly ahead of Shiba Inu's market cap of $5.7 billion.

According to Coin98 insights, traders exchanged DOGE worth around $273 million in the last 24 hours.

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin now on top 10 purchased tokens among 500 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs



Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/f4ZJg8SIWe



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 500!)#DOGE #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/LbNMblp4fx — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) July 11, 2022

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin now ranks among the top 10 most purchased tokens among the 500 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours.