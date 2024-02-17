$5 Billion Buy Spree of Bitcoin by Mega Whales Spotted, What Happened?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment identifies an intriguing trend among Bitcoin whales, primarily those with 1,000 to 10,000 BTC and those with 100 to 1,000 BTC. It also revealed a significant increase in Bitcoin whale activity, which has reached its highest level in 20 months, as large whales accumulate.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Santiment highlighted that the most recent five-day period has seen the highest number of transactions exceeding $100,000 in value since mid-2022. Notably, the 74,900 separate 100,000 transactions in the last five-day period are the highest since June 2022.

The net difference in these smaller and larger wallets typically associated with the highest tiers of active whales indicates an estimated +$5.06B in Bitcoin accumulation by 100-10K BTC wallets thus far this year.



(Cont) 👇 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 16, 2024

This demonstrates a clear increase in interest from key stakeholders following Bitcoin's crossing above $50,000 this week, Santiment stated.

According to Santiment, independent of the impressive volume of Bitcoin ETFs, there has been a distinct flip in the amount of BTC supply held by different-sized wallets.

In 2024 alone, wallets with 1,000 to 10,000 BTC accumulated 248,900 coins, while those with 100 to 1,000 BTC dumped 151,200 coins.

In USD terms, Bitcoin large whales owning 1,000 to 10,000 BTC have added $12.95 billion worth of BTC, while 100-1,000 BTC wallets reduced their stash by $7.89 billion worth of BTC in 2024.

Santiment states that the net difference between these smaller and larger wallets typically associated with the highest tiers of active whales indicates an estimated $5.06 billion in Bitcoin accumulation by large BTC wallets thus far this year.

In summary, Bitcoin holders with 100–10,000 BTC have added $5.06 billion in BTC this year.

Bitcoin rocketed to a more than two-year high on Thursday, bringing its market capitalization back above $1 trillion as the growing popularity of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs boosted investor confidence.

The flagship cryptocurrency was last up 0.1% at $51,761, according to CoinMarketCap data. Earlier this week, BTC reached a high of $52,884, the highest level since December 2021.