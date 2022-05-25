Monero Up 17% in Last 7 Days as Privacy Coins Gain Traction on Crypto Market

News
Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:17
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Privacy coins are gaining traction on cryptocurrency market and breaking from the correlation with bleeding Bitcoin and Ethereum
Monero Up 17% in Last 7 Days as Privacy Coins Gain Traction on Crypto Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With growing demand for "privacy coin" Monero and other cryptocurrencies that offer an anonymous and secure experience on the blockchain are enjoying rises in their value. XMR gained almost 17% in the last seven days despite the ongoing correction on the crypto market, per CoinMarketCap.

As the data suggests, XMR almost completely ignores the movement of Bitcoin and other digital assets on the market, moving with no correlation for the last two weeks. Despite an almost 60% correction at some point, XMR has already recovered almost half of the loss it took since April.

Monero Chart
Souce: TradingView

Despite moving in a downtrend, XMR ‌remains one of the better performing assets on the market since it has one of the lowest levels of correlation with Bitcoin, which had been on a losing streak for weeks.

Another cryptocurrency on the road to privacy

Previously, industry-classic Litecoin cryptocurrency implemented a new update, which brings anonymous transactions to the blockchain. Many centralized exchanges expressed their concerns with the new update and warned users they will not process transactions sent to exchanges with the usage of the new technology.

Related
Ethereum Fees Drop to New Lows; This Is a Historic Sign in Relation to Its Price

Monero has always been the least favorite coin on cryptocurrency exchanges as it constantly faces regulatory issues because of Monero's ability to send anonymous transactions, which made it extremely popular among criminals and money launderers.

At press time, Monero has successfully broken the local resistance at $200 and is now trading at around $205. The coin has also faced the first serious resistance in its way, which is the 200-day moving average.

#Monero News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25
05/25/2022 - 14:06
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Avalanche Looks to Onboard ApeCoin and Proposes "Otherside" Launch on Its Subnet
05/25/2022 - 13:45
Avalanche Looks to Onboard ApeCoin and Proposes "Otherside" Launch on Its Subnet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Will Consider IPO Once SEC Suit Is Over: Brad Garlinghouse
05/25/2022 - 13:35
Ripple Will Consider IPO Once SEC Suit Is Over: Brad Garlinghouse
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan