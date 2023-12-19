Modex Announces Airdrop for VIP Membership Card Holders Following Collab With FIFA

Modex and FIFA+ Collect Club are ready to introduce the next promo campaign following the success of its inaugural collaboration. This second project is designed to reward holders of VIP-level cards with unique bonuses and tickets to hotly anticipated events.

Modex launches second NFT drop with FIFA, as its previous one was sold out in three hours

According to the official joint announcement by the two teams, thanks to collaboration with NFT innovators Modex, FIFA+ Collect VIP members are invited to join a series of promo events. The main event will be a special airdrop of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 NFT Pack on Dec. 26.

👀Today at 5pm CET / 11am EST we will release a new @FIFAPlusCollect drop on @opensea on the @0xPolygonLabs network👀

See you there: https://t.co/ubNC6ZIzMi — Modex Tech (@modex_tech) December 19, 2023

VIP members (with that status as of Dec. 26, 2023) will receive an airdrop that will commemorate key moments from the tournament.

Notably, two of these bonuses will grant exclusive tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Club World Cup 2025 finals in the United States. Additional benefits of the VIP card include Adidas Level 4 membership, a top-tier status. To obtain it through a regular procedure, the purchaser needs to spend over $900 on goods by Adidas.

It should be noted that, as covered by U.Today previously, FIFA+ Collect Club's limited edition NFT Membership Cards, priced at $999 each, witnessed an impressive response. The entire drop was sold out in less than three hours on OpenSea.

In addition, the team is getting closer to the next round of sales on the largest NFT marketplace.

Offering includes exclusive items from FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Participants in the second Modex x FIFA+ Collect event will be able to win unique merchandise from a limited collection devoted to FIFA World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The offering includes one ticket to the Best FIFA Football Awards, which is among the most anticipated premier ceremonies. Also, NFT enthusiasts will be able to claim a ticket for a VIP visit with a FIFA legend to the FIFA Museum in Zurich.

Seventy yellow and red cards signed by referees from FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will also be up for grabs, together with 14 corner flags signed by team captains from the championship.

Last but not least, two whistles from the FIFA Club World Cup will be available, together with 812 uniquely numbered posters representing each team from the cup.